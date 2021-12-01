Coosa got their season off to a strong start on Tuesday night as they used big efforts from a pair of scorers to defeat Haralson County 58-46 at home.
The Eagles were led by Joseph Richardson and Aaron Davis who shared the scoring lead with a game-high 19 points apiece.
Coosa jumped out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter thanks to a strong start and led 27-19 at the half. They outscored Haralson County 15-8 in the third quarter to push the lead to double digits and held on from there in the fourth.
The Eagles will be back at home again on Friday when they host Cherokee County (Ala.) for another non-region test.
In other prep basketball action from Tuesday:
Haralson County girls 32, Coosa 30
The Lady Eagles battled for four quarters but came up just short in their season opener on Tuesday at home.
Coosa (0-1) trailed 19-13 at the half but battled back in the third quarter to pull within one at 24-23 going to the fourth. Haralson County was able to make just a few more plays down the stretch and outscored the Lady Eagles 8-7 in the final period to hold on for the win.
Paris Woodard was the top scorer for Coosa with nine points, and Madison Ingram added eight.
The Lady Eagles are back at home on Friday to host Cherokee County (Ala.) at 6 p.m.
Mt. Zion boys 50, Pepperell 41
In a fast-paced, defensive-pressure filled contest on Tuesday, the Dragons battled hard but dropped a tough one on the road in their season opener.
The Dragons (0-1) were in the game throughout but an 8-0 run by the host Eagles in the third quarter proved to be the defining stretch in the non-region contest.
DJ Rogers led Pepperell in scoring with 12 points to go along with four steals. Alex Rhoades added seven points and eight rebounds, and Gage Owens scored six and hauled in nine rebounds. The Dragons were strong on the boards as a team with 41 total rebounds.
The Dragons continue their non-region schedule on Thursday when they travel to Excel Christian for a 7:30 p.m. tip and then return home to host Woodland on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Chattooga girls 47, Armuchee 39
It was a hard-fought, non-region battle on Tuesday at Armuchee, but the home team couldn't quite get over the hump to suffer a close loss on their home court.
Armuchee (1-4) trailed 22-21 at the half and stayed within striking distance in the third as Chattooga led by a slim 34-29 margin going to the final quarter. Chattooga then held off Armuchee in the fourth by outscoring them 13-10.
Sada Williamson led Chattooga with 14 points. Addyson Daniel added 10, and Akeyla Hendrix scored nine.
Maggie Duke was the lone Armuchee scorer to reach double figures with 10 points, including hitting three 3s. Olivia Moses added nine points, and Bailey Tomlin scored six.
Armuchee will be back at home once again on Friday when they host non-region rival Model at 6 p.m.