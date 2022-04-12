Coosa used early offense and strong pitching to earn a convincing 7-1 home win over Chattooga on Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game region series this week.
The Eagles (16-7, 12-4 in 7-AA) scored three runs in the first and two more in the second to immediately take control of the game, and relied on starter Hayden McBurnett from there as he went seven innings for the complete-game win. In all, McBurnett allowed one run on just two hits and struck out five.
At the plate Trent Cantrell and Gavin East led the charge for Coosa with two hits apiece as Cantrell had a double to go with two RBIs and two runs scored and East had a double with one RBI and two runs scored.
Ashton Williams also had a double and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, Pacey Smith and Andrew Earwood each contributed a hit and an RBI and McBurnett also drove in a run.
Chattooga's Sam Forsyth and Will Bare had the lone hits for their side with Forsyth scoring a run. Aidan McGuire also reached on walks twice in the loss.
Brady Groce pitched five innings for the Indians and gave up six runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out two.
Coosa will continue the region series at Chattooga on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. before the two teams close out the three-game set back at Coosa on Friday at 5 p.m.
In other prep baseball action from Monday:
South Paulding 8, Rome 4
The Wolves kept battling despite facing a big deficit early in the game, but the hole was too much to dig out of as they suffered a region loss at home.
Rome (9-14, 3-7 in 5-AAAAAA) saw visiting South Paulding score eight runs over the first three innings to grab the early momentum. The Wolves scored one in the third and three more in the sixth to cut the deficit in half but couldn't get any closer.
Carson Atkins recorded three hits, including a double, to go with a run scored to lead the Rome offense, and Johnny Vigoa also had a multi-hit effort with two hits, including a double and a run scored, and Joe Wilkinson recorded two hits and scored a run.
Braxton Wade contributed a double and an RBI as well for the Wolves, Reece Fountain had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Grant Bullard and Josh Ellard each added a hit and an RBI.
Wade took the loss on the mound after pitching 2 1/3 innings and allowing eight runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out one. Trent Mather came on to pitch the final 4 2/3 and didn't allow a run as he gave up just three hits and struck out one.
Rome is back home on Wednesday to host Paulding County at 5:55 p.m. for another region matchup.