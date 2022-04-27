BLAIRSVILLE – Coosa's fast-paced, high-pressure attack have produced some big wins this season, but none are bigger than the victory it produced on Tuesday.
The Eagles found their footing from about the middle of the first half on and caused all kinds of problems for host Union County as the road warriors cruised to a 3-0 win to keep their season alive in Blairsville and punch their ticket to the Class AA Final Four.
Coosa (15-3-1) made some adjustments during the first half as Union County controlled possession during the early portion of the game, and those adjustments paid off with several offensive chances. After being unsuccessful on multiple scoring opportunities, the Eagles finally broke the seal late in the first half as Esvin (Geo) Orellana gathered the ball and sailed it over the goalkeeper's outstretched hands and into the back of the net to give his team the lead.
"We played like our coach wants us to play always...play fast and one touch and go," said Orellana. "We want to keep up the pressure on the other team, and that gives us chances to score. That first goal felt great. We kept attacking, and we finally got the goal to give us the lead and some momentum going into halftime."
After leading 1-0 at half, Coosa continued to pressure Union County (15-3-1) and cause turnovers that turned into more shots on goal. Brady Williams made one of them count in the 49th minute as he shot it from just outside the box and it found the bottom right corner of the net to push the Eagles' advantage to 2-0.
Coosa wasn't satisfied there despite dominating almost the entire second half with very few chances for the Panthers on Coosa's end of the field. They added the final goal for the icing on the cake in in the 71st minute as Orellana dropped off a high pass to trailing teammate Maiky Velasquez who made the most of the chance by sending a laser into the back of the net for a goal.
"The first 15 or 20 minutes of the game, I really wasn't pleased with how we were playing," said Coosa head coach Ruben Maldonado. "Mentally we were not where we needed to be, but we settled down and played Coosa soccer after that. That first goal really took the pressure off for us and put it on (Union County). Then I told the boys at halftime if we could get that second one it would really give us control."
"Our team has been tested against Thomasville and Union County the last two rounds. When you play teams like this, it really shows you what kind of team you are. Our guys stepped up. I told them if they go out and play hard we were going to come home with a 'W' and that's what they did."
George Leon handled the few opportunities he had in goal for Coosa well to record the clean sheet, and Gavyn Williams and Luis Sandoval also each had strong games on the back line of the Eagles' defense.
The win puts Coosa into the Final Four for the first time since 2017 when they finished as state runners-up. They will visit Lovett on Friday at 5 p.m. with the winner earning the right to play for a state championship next week at Mercer University in Macon.
"Back in 2017 we came up short of a state title so to get back to the Final Four and get another chance means a lot for me personally and for this team," said Maldonado. "Just representing this school and working for Coosa is amazing. The support you get from everyone is great, and we want to give them something special. This trip to the Final Four means a lot to us, but hopefully we can go even further."
"We're all excited to take Coosa to the top," added Orellana. "We can't wait to go play in the Final Four."