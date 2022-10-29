Coosa grabbed a lead midway through the second quarter, but Chattooga made several big plays from that point on to pull away for a 33-12 victory on the road vs. the Eagles on Friday.
After a 29-yard touchdown pass by Coosa quarterback Josh Dixon to DJ Hames in the second quarter to make it 10-7 in favor of the Eagles (3-6, 1-4 Region 7-A Division I), Chattooga scored two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 20-10 at the half and added two more scores on the ground in the second half to put the game away.
After Chattooga (2-8, 1-5) took the initial lead in the first quarter, Coosa answered with a scoring drive that was capped off by a 37-yard field goal by Chester Reyes to make it 7-3.
A Lamarion Millsap interception set up the Dixon touchdown pass before the Indians put their two scores on the board to gain the momentum back going into the locker room at the half.
Coosa's defense came up with a safety in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 20-12, but Chattooga sealed the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter.
The Eagles will be on the road in the final game of the regular season next Friday at Pepperell. Coosa needs a win and some help with tiebreakers in the region standings to earn a playoff spot.
Chattooga is idle next Friday as the win over Coosa wraps up the season for the Indians.