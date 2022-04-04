After dropping the first two games of the series earlier in the week to Model, the Coosa Eagles were able to battle back and win the series finale on Friday on their home field.
Coosa put together a solid offensive effort with double-digit hits to earn a 9-4 victory in come-from-behind fashion over their Floyd County rivals.
The Eagles (13-6, 9-3 in 7-AA) trailed 4-1 going to the bottom of the second but rallied for three in the inning to tie the game. They then scored four in the fourth to take control and added one more insurance run in the fifth before closing things out.
Coosa was led at the plate by Hayden McBurnett who went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Trent Cantrell also had two hits, including a double, to go with two runs scored, Gavin East contributed a hit, an RBI and two runs scored and Andrew Earwood had a hit and an RBI.
Also pitching in offensively for Coosa was Andrew Holt with a hit, a run scored and two walks and Cody King with a hit and two runs scored.
Earwood earned the win on the mound as well for Coosa by pitching five innings and giving up four runs on nine hits while striking out four. King came on and pitched two scoreless innings of relief as he didn’t allow a hit and struck out one.
Model (14-3, 8-1) got a pair of hits and two RBIs from Drake Swiger to lead them at the plate. Jake Ashley also had two hits, including a double, Davis Chastain had a double and a run scored and Jacob Brock and Jace Armstrong each contributed a hit and an RBI.
Coosa will host Fannin County on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to open another 7-AA series and then complete the series with a doubleheader at Fannin County starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Model was scheduled to host Gordon Central for a doubleheader on Monday and then will conclude that series at Gordon Central on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In other recent prep baseball action:
Pepperell 7, Fannin County 2
The Dragons won the rubber game of a three-game series on Friday thanks to strong pitching and timely hitting.
Pepperell (9-9, 6-3 in 7-AA) took the final game at home after dropping one on Wednesday at Fannin County. They won the opener on Monday.
In Friday’s victory, Logan Lawrence pitched a complete game and gave up two unearned runs while striking out three. He also had a hit at the plate.
Gage Owens led the offense for the Dragons with a 2-for-3 effort and two RBIs. Kolby Davis added a hit and two RBIs, and Brenton McGinnis, Landen Loyd, JP Kilgo and Ryan Ely all had one hit apiece.
Pepperell was back at home to open another 7-AA series on Monday against Dade County. They are scheduled to complete the series with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.