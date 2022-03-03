Coosa took a lead in the third inning of Wednesday's non-region affair at Armuchee but added several runs late to close out an 11-0 victory in six innings.
The Eagles (4-3) scored one in the top of the third after the teams were scoreless before that point to go up 1-0 before adding three more runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth to force the mercy rule.
Cody King was dominant on the mound for Coosa as he pitched six innings for the shortened complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit and striking out 13. King also had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored at the plate.
Also contributing with a big offensive day was Gavin East who was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Andrew Holt added two hits, two runs scored and two stolen bases, Pacey Smith contributed a double and two RBIs and Trent Cantrell also had a hit and two RBIs. Ashton Williams added a hit and an RBI, and Ryan Smith also drove in a run.
Luke Lively had the lone hit for Armuchee (2-5), who was on the road on Thursday to take on Southeast Whitfield before hosting Chattooga on Friday at 4 p.m.
Coosa will visit Haralson County for another non-region test on Friday at 5:55 p.m.
In other spring sports action from Wednesday:
TENNIS
Model girls, boys sweep Woodland
The Lady Devils and Devils each earned wins over Woodland on Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center downtown.
The Model girls (4-0) swept all lines to earn a 5-0 victory over the Lady Wildcats. Singles wins came from Tatum Abdou (No. 1), Tori Calvert (No. 2) and Nora Stone (No. 3) and doubles wins came from the team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden (No. 1) and the team of Bella Peed and Amara Howard (No. 2).
The Model boys (4-0) defeated Woodland by a 4-1 score as Ethan Ellison and Sam Rutland earned wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, and the doubles lines were swept by the Devils' pairs of John David Cunningham and Daniel Veillon (No. 1) and Luke Tanner and Xander Jesse (No. 2).
Model was back in action against Coosa on Thursday at the downtown courts and will take on Pepperell on Monday at 4 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.