Coosa went on the road and used timely hitting and solid pitching to earn a 5-3 non-region win at Adairsville on Thursday.
The Eagles (2-2) scored a run in the top of the first to take an early lead and then added three more in the fourth. After Adairsville rallied to within one of the lead with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, Coosa added one more insurance run in the top of the seventh and held on from there.
Leading the offensive totals for Coosa in the win was Andrew Holt with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Trent Cantrell added a double and an RBI, and Hayden McBurnett and Cody King each had a hit and a run scored. Gavin East scored a run and stole two bases as well.
On the mound, King earned the win by pitching five innings and giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out eight. Cantrell got the save by pitching a scoreless seventh and striking out two, and East pitched a scoreless inning of relief as well and struck out two.
Coosa was on the road again Friday at Bremen for another non-region test, and they will visit Darlington on Monday at 4 p.m.
In other recent spring sports action:
TENNIS Devils, Lady Devils sweep Gordon Central
The Model girls and boys each earned wins over Gordon Central in region action Thursday.
The Lady Devils (2-0) defeated Gordon Central 5-0 as they earned singles wins from Tatum Abdou (No. 1), Tori Calvert (No. 2) and Caroline Goss (No. 3) and doubles wins from the team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden (No. 1) and the team of Bella Peed and Amara Howard (No. 2).
The Model boys (2-0) earned a 4-1 victory over the Warriors as Teller Abdou (No. 1) and Ethan Ellison (No. 2) won singles matches and the pairs of John David Cunningham and Sam Rutland (No. 1) and Luke Tanner and Daniel Veillon (No. 2) swept the doubles matches.