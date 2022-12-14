Coosa had some struggles over the first two and a half quarters on Tuesday as Armuchee's defensive gameplan had a lot to do with that, but the Eagles finished with a flurry to earn a 62-48 region victory on the road.
The Eagles (4-4, 2-2 7-A Division I) trailed 30-24 midway through the third quarter as the ball didn't go through the hoop as much as they are used to, but the offensive dam finally broke as they were able to finish the period on a 10-0 run to take a 34-30 lead into the fourth.
The momentum carried over into the final quarter as Coosa scored the first eight points of the fourth to extend its advantage to 42-30. After the lead swelled to as much as 17 at 51-34, Armuchee (2-5, 2-2) made one final run to get within eight at 53-45 but couldn't get any closer as the Eagles were able to close out the comeback victory.
"We knew we were going to try to win it ugly tonight," said Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis. "I've told our guys that it's not always going to be pretty like you want to see it with a lot of points or things going easily, but you just have to keep playing and find a way to win. We're trying to get across to our guys to not make excuses or blame a teammate, or the refs or me or whatever...just keep playing and doing the right things and the game will eventually start to go your way most of the time."
After a back-and-forth opening quarter, Armuchee held a slim 11-10 lead. They Indians went up 17-10 midway through the second quarter as their defense made things difficult on Coosa, but the Eagles were able to battle back ahead by closing the first half strong to go into the locker room with a 21-20 advantage.
Armuchee continued to be stingy on the defensive end and went back up 30-24 midway through the third before Coosa got going for its late-game charge thanks to shots starting to fall and the ability to get out in transition for easy looks at the basket.
Joseph Richardson was the top scorer for the Eagles with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Richardson scored 16 of his total during his team's surge in the third and fourth.
Timbaland Mitchell added 13 for Coosa, including a trio of 3s as well, and Ashton Williams was in double figures also with 12 points.
"After the game got a little looser in the third quarter, our guys were able to knock down some shots," said Lewis. "We struggled with (Armuchee's) early gameplan, but we were able to get a little breathing room and make some shots to get us going."
Trenton Cothran was a big reason why the Indians were able to build their lead and stay somewhat within striking distance in the fourth as he finished with a game-high 32 points, including 19 in the second half. The sophomore guard also pulled down 10 rebounds for the double-double.
Harrison Hulsey was Armuchee's next highest scorer with seven points, and Jordan Joyce contributed 10 rebounds.
Coosa will next play on Friday when it opens the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High with a first-round matchup vs. Rome starting at 5:30 p.m.
Armuchee will host Sonoraville for a non-region test on Thursday at 6 p.m. and will then play its first-round matchup in the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament on Friday against Woodland at 8:30 p.m.