Coosa and Pepperell waited two days to complete their suspended game from Tuesday, but once it got going again, it didn't take the Eagles long to put together a string of clutch at-bats to lead the way to a huge region win.
The Eagles came to the plate in the top of the 10th as the game resumed on Thursday afternoon and quickly put runners on base that were driven home by Hayden McBurnett for the eventual game-winners in a 5-3 victory.
Coosa's Cody King singled with one out in the inning and, after moving up a base on the second out, his teammate Trent Cantrell was intentionally walked. That's when McBurnett stepped into the box and came through with a two-out, two-RBI double to put the Eagles (12-3, 8-0 in 7-AA) ahead.
McBurnett then took to the mound in the bottom of the inning and finished off the victory by holding Pepperell scoreless. The Dragons (6-8, 3-2) left two runners on base in the frame after Ryan Ely and Kolby Davis both reached on walks.
McBurnett earned the win after pitching three total innings (two of them on Tuesday before the game was suspended with it tied 3-3 after the ninth) and allowing no runs on just one hit. At the plate, King finished with five hits total in the game after four previously on Tuesday.
The two teams completed their series with a matchup at Coosa on Friday as the Eagles looked to complete the sweep after wins on Monday and Thursday over the rival Dragons.
Coosa will open another huge 7-AA series on Monday when they host Model at 5 p.m., and Pepperell is also at home on Monday at 5 p.m. to open a region series against Fannin County.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOCCER
Model girls 5, Gordon Central 0
The Lady Devils remained unbeaten overall and in region play with a shutout victory at home on Thursday.
Model (12-0, 9-0 in 7-AA) was led by Briley Sims who scored a pair of goals in the win, and Sophie Lawing added a goal and two assists. Perry Durden had a goal and an assist as well, Jenny Giles scored a goal and Lizzie Ely and Maddie Parker each contributed an assist.
The Lady Devils' goalkeeping duo of Emma Couch and Ryli Howe had a stellar game as they split time in goal and recorded a combined 11 saves in the shutout. Model head coach Ian Crawley said his defensive midfielders and back four played very well to shut down Gordon Central's offensive attack.
Model will once again be at home on Monday to host Coosa at 5 p.m.
Rome girls 10, Douglas County 2
The Lady Wolves defended their home field on Thursday night with a dominant showing in a region victory.
Rome (5-12, 2-5 in 5-AAAAAA) was led by Ashley Marin with three goals for the hat trick. Corrine Zumbrunn contributed two goals, and Nayeli Granados, Abby Levesque, Sophie Clowdus, Joey Kunczewski and Miya Winston also scored a goal apiece.
Julissa Lemus recorded three saves and Jami Reyes recorded one at goalkeeper for the Lady Wolves, who will host Sequoyah on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in their next game.
Rome boys 8, Douglas County 1
The Wolves got a huge game from Gonzalo Lemus as the thoroughly defeated Douglas County in a region road matchup on Thursday night.
Lemus scored an impressive five goals to pace the offense for Rome (12-2, 5-2 in 5-AAAAAA). Steven Paredes added two goals, and Junior Morente scored one.
The victory closed out the region portion of the schedule for the Wolves, who could've clinched the No. 2 seed in 5-AAAAAA and a home game in the first round of the state tournament with a Paulding County loss at Dalton on Friday.
Rome will finish out the regular season by traveling to Foley High in Alabama next weekend to compete in a tournament. They will take on Cookeville (Tenn.) at 6 p.m. on Friday and then battle Grissom (Ala.) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.