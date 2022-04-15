Coosa had several quality offensive chances in the first few minutes of Friday's Class AA State Tournament first-round matchup at home vs. Temple, but they just wouldn't fall. Once they got that first goal, however, the race was on from there.
The Eagles scored in the 14th minute and then added six more first-half goals to take a big lead into the break before ending the game via mercy rule with their 10th goal coming four minutes into the second half for a dominant 10-0 victory over the Tigers.
Brady Williams started the scoring with the first and second goals of the evening for Coosa (13-3-1) and ended the game with the 10th goal as he recorded a hat trick in the impressive offensive effort. The senior Williams said he knew once that first goal went in that it was going to be a good night for he and his teammates.
"It always feels good to get that first score, and once we did that we put our foot on the gas and kept going," said Williams. "Our team is amazing, and we have so many scorers from our defense to our attackers."
Williams was one of two Eagles to record hat tricks in the season-extending win as Esvin Orellana also reached the three-goal mark thanks to scores in the 21st, 31st and 37th minute of the game.
Wesley Ordonez and Maiky Velasquez each added a goal apiece in the first half for Coosa, and Gavin Williams and Terry Roberts each scored a goal in the shortened second half. Gavin Williams' goal came on a corner kick with Brady Williams providing the assist on a nice pass to the far post.
"We started a little slow, but we thought that might happen with the kids coming off spring break and having so much time between their last game of the regular season until now," said Beth Wade, who stepped in as acting head coach for Coosa on Friday with head coach Ruben Maldonado serving a suspension due to receiving a red card in the Eagles' final game of the regular season. "It took them a few minutes, but after that they just started to execute and do what they do. It's fun to watch when they do that."
George Leon recorded the clean sheet in goal for Coosa as he handled the few chances he had with most of the action taking place on the Temple (5-14) end of the field.
The Eagles now advance to the second round where they will visit Region 1-AA No. 1 seed Thomasville, who defeated Bleckley County 7-0 in the first round on Friday to improve to 16-1-1 on the season. The day and time for that second-round matchup will be announced later.
"We're pumped to be moving on, and we're ready to go take that long trip and get another win," said Brady Williams.
"We're excited to see the next round," said Wade. "Like I told them, you never really know how teams will stack up in the playoffs. They might have a big record, but they might not have played as tough a schedule as we have. I told our guys we've just got to go do what we do and play hard."