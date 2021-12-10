Coosa’s Aaron Davis scored 20 points on Friday night, but none were bigger than the free throw the senior guard knocked down with 3.1 seconds remaining that proved to be the deciding point in the Eagles’ thrilling 63-62 home win in region play over rival Model in front of a packed house.
After a back-and-forth game overall and an even wilder fourth quarter, Davis was fouled on a drive to the basket in the closing seconds. Following his miss on the first free throw attempt and then a timeout, he stepped to back to the line calmly and stroked one nothing but net to put his team in front. After another timeout, the Eagles’ defense came through with a huge play to deflect Model’s inbound pass as time expired to seal the huge victory.
“(Aaron) is at the top of our free throw tree so I was surprised when he missed that first one,” said Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis. “But I really didn’t feel like he would miss two in a row, and he just went out there after the timeout and knocked it down. That’s what you expect a senior to do.
“It was a big win for us. I just told the guys that everyone needed to do their jobs tonight. That’s our rule. We don’t point fingers at someone else. We just worry about doing our own job. We had a lot of different guys step up and do their jobs tonight, and I hope this win builds some confidence. We just can’t let it make us over-confident. We’ve got to take it the right way and keep working.”
Coosa (3-1, 2-0 in 7-AA) trailed 17-10 after the Devils finished the first quarter on a 7-0 run. The Eagles put together a huge second quarter, however, outscoring Model (2-1, 1-1) 24-10 and hitting five 3-pointers as a team to take a 34-27 lead into the half.
The third quarter went back and forth with each team trading runs before Coosa held on to a slim 45-44 lead going to the fourth. Model grabbed the momentum early in the final quarter and looked as if they were going to pull away as they led by as many as seven at 56-49 midway through the period, but the Eagles never got flustered and continued to hit big shot after big shot to fight back into it.
The final two minutes featured three ties and three lead changes as each team got clutch buckets and free throws from various players. Jeremias Heard hit a pair of free throws with 1:42 to play to give Model a brief 60-58 lead, but a three-point play by Coosa’s Joseph Richardson with 1:08 remaining put the his team back in front.
Richardson hit another free throw a few moments later, but a drive and lay-in by Model’s Derion Richardson tied the game at 62-62 with 18.9 second remaining to set up the final sequence that included the final free throw by Davis.
Along with the 20-point effort by Davis, Coosa also got a big night from Zaire Philyaw who scored 18 and made four 3s. (Davis also converted four 3s of Coosa’s 12 on the night.) Richardson was the Eagles’ third scorer in double figures with 12 points.
The Devils were led in scoring by Jakenes Heard with 13 points, nine of those coming in the third quarter. Jeremias Heard added 12, Cole Mathis scored nine (all in the fourth quarter) and Richardson and Dane Fisher each contributed eight.
“They outplayed us down the stretch tonight so credit to them,” said Model head coach Jacob Travis. “Their guards played really well. Our guys showed some toughness though. We floundered a little in that second quarter and really got away from who we are. But we made some big shots in the second half. We’ve just got to be better than leaving it in the hands of the refs at the end.”
Coosa will be on the road Tuesday for a non-region contest at Haralson County at 7:30 p.m. Model hosts Temple in a non-region affair Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
MODEL (62)
Richardson 8, Searcy 6, Sims 5, Mathis 9, Fisher 8, Je. Heard 12, Samples 1, Ja. Heard 14.
COOSA (63)
Williams 1, Richardson 12, Tate 5, Philyah 18, Davis 20, Moore 7.
Mod. 17 10 17 18 -- 62
Coo. 10 24 11 18 -- 63
3-pointer: Model 7 (Richardson 2, Fisher 2, Searcy 1, Sims 1, Mathis 1), Coosa 12 (Philyah 4, Davis 4, Richardson 2, Tate 1, Moore 1); Free Throws: Model 9-13, Coosa 9-16; Records: Model 2-1, 1-1, Coosa 3-1, 2-0.
In the Model-Coosa girls game earlier Friday:
Model 38, Coosa 32
In a game that was tight throughout, it was the Lady Devils that made just a few more plays down the stretch offensively and defensively to pull out an important region road win over Floyd County rival Coosa on Friday.
After the two teams went to the half tied at 16-16, Model (2-4, 1-1 in 7-AA) cranked up the defensive pressure with their full-court press in the third quarter and used that to cause a few turnovers and create offensive chances. The Lady Devils led 28-24 at the end of the period.
Coosa (0-4, 0-2) continued to battle and make buckets when they needed them the most to stay within a possession for most of the fourth quarter, but Model scored eight of the final 11 points in the game, including a steal and a lay-up at the buzzer to seal the win.
“All of that was growth moments for us,” said Model head coach Sally Echols. “There is just so much we learn by being in situations like that. For a young team to maintain their composure and focus on what they need to do in a tight game in the second half shows that they are very teachable and coachable.
“This is a big win in a region matchup. The non-region schedule prepares you for this, and I think having this region win allows us to get some confidence and still focus on what we need to continue to do to get better.”
Model was led by August Betz with eight points, all coming in the second half. Sadie Raughton added seven points, and Ansley Coogler contributed six.
The Lady Eagles got 10 points from Abby Jacobs, including a pair of 3s, to lead their scoring. Paris Woodard added nine points, and Madison Ingram had eight.
“We’ve been right in three of our four games, but we’ve just had little 30-second or one-minute spurts where a few things didn’t go our way and put us behind,” said Coosa head coach Jason Shields. “I just think we’ve got to get more comfortable in our own skin. We’ve got to keep battling and start believing we can win. We just need that one to get over the hump and build confidence.”
Model is back at home Saturday for a non-region contest against Temple starting at 6 p.m. Coosa is on the road Tuesday for a non-region tilt at Haralson County at 6 p.m.
MODEL (38)
Shinholster 2, Sims 4, Ragland 2, Burkhalter 5, Wood 2, Betz 8, Coogler 6, Raughton 7, Henderson 2.
COOSA (32)
Ingram 8, Payne 3, Morgan 2, Woodard 9, Jacobs 10.
Mod. 10 6 12 10 -- 38
Coo. 9 7 8 8 -- 32
3-pointer: Model 1 (Raughton 1), Coosa 4 (Jacobs 2, Payne 1, Woodard 1); Free Throws: Model 5-11, Coosa 4-11; Records: Model 2-4, 1-1, Coosa 0-4, 0-2.