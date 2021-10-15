Two teams that desperately wanted to break into the win column in 2021 went to battle on Thursday night as Coosa hosted Gordon Central for Region 7-AA matchup, and it was the Eagles that made just a few more plays which made the difference.
Coosa got several crucial defensive stands and forced a game-sealing turnover in the final minute of the contest as they were able to sack Warriors’ quarterback Peyton Wilson and cause a fumble that was recovered by the Eagles’ Gage Jones to finish off a 7-6 victory on their home field.
The Eagles (1-7, 1-3 in Region 7-AA) took a knee following the fumble recovery to drain the clock to zero and send the players, coaches and home fans into celebration mode as they were able to come out on top for the first time this season.
Coosa head coach Joey Mathis said his team’s defense had their backs against the wall multiple times but were able to respond in a huge way to find a way to pull out the win.
“We put our defense in some bad spots, but they rose up and made plays time after time tonight,” said Mathis. “Our whole team just kept playing and staying together, and I’m so proud of my kids. Any time you can get a win and create some momentum and get something positive going after the struggles we’ve had this year, it’s a great thing. These kids have worked hard and sacrificed. We had some great practices this week even with it being Fall Break, and they hung in there tonight, battled and it’s good to see all that pay off with a win.”
The final forced turnover wasn’t the only time in the second half that the Coosa defense stepped up.
Gordon Central drove deep into Eagle territory with a little less than four minutes left, and they were able to hold the Warriors to a field goal attempt that was missed thanks in large part to pressure put on by the field goal block team.
They put that same pressure on late in the third quarter, forcing an extra point miss following Gordon Central’s lone touchdown of the game to maintain a one-point lead that eventually proved to be the difference.
That Warriors’ touchdown came on a 14-yard TD pass from Wilson to wide receiver Brison McGinnis.
Coosa put together their only touchdown drive on a march that spanned the final portion of the first quarter and culminated early in the second on a 7-yard TD run by Harrison East. Jose Valerio’s point after was good to put the Eagles up 7-0.
Coosa put together a few other solid offensive drives but couldn’t finish them off due to self-inflicted mistakes, whether it be fumbles, penalties or lack of execution. Mathis said he would’ve liked to see his offense put a few more points on the board to take some pressure off the defense and special teams.
“We made some great plays offensively, but we just shot ourselves in the foot too much tonight,” said Mathis. “We had some miscues that we’ve got to be able to clean up, but we battled through and ended up with one more point than they did so that was enough tonight.”
Coosa quarterback Hayden McBurnett finished with 139 yards passing on 10-of-16 throws. Harley Brock led the way in the receiving department with four catches for 78 yards, and the Eagles had several players contribute in the rushing game with DJ Hames running for 39 yards to lead the efforts.
Gordon Central (0-8, 0-4) was led offensively by Wilson, as he threw for 105 yards and the touchdown, and McGinnis had four catches for 59 yards and a score. Dre McIntosh had 30 yards rushing on three carries to lead the rushing totals, including a 35-yard run late in the game that pushed the Warriors’ offense deep into Coosa territory.
The Gordon Central defense was stout as well, especially in the second half as they only allowed 15 total yards to Coosa after giving up 214 over the first two quarters. Isaac Campuzano had a fumble recovery for the Warriors’ defense late in the first half.
Coosa will try to keep the momentum rolling next Friday when they visit Dade County at 7:30 p.m.
“You never know what can happen when you get something positive going,” said Mathis. “We’ve just got to continue to focus on us. We’ve got a lot of young kids that are just now figuring out what it takes to have success on the varsity level. We’ve got to execute better and continue to improve in several areas.”
Gordon Central will have a week off before returning home on Oct. 29 to host Dade County at 7:30 p.m.