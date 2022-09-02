After scoring just one touchdown the first two weeks of the season, Coosa scored three times in the first 14 minutes Friday night as they got into the win column with a 33-21 non-region victory at Gordon Central.
The victory was Coosa's first of the season and its first since they edged out the Warriors, 7-6, during the 2021 season.
Gordon Central (0-3) started the game with a long kickoff return to set up shop at the Coosa 47 yard-line, but couldn't move the ball, resulting in a punt.
The Eagles (1-2) took that kick, and behind a wall of blockers, Harley Brock weaved his way 95 yards for a touchdown for the first score of the game. The Eagles missed the extra point but were in front, 6-0, with less than four minutes played.
The Warriors again couldn't move the ball and had to punt it away after three plays. Taking over at their own 40, the Eagles ran four plays before DJ Hames went 35 yards for the touchdown, making it 12-nothing with 4:09 to play in the first. The visitors went for two on the extra-point conversion, but the run came up short.
Gordon Central picked up a first down on its next drive before having to kick it away and following just an 11-yard punt, the Eagles were at the Gordon Central 48. A pass interference penalty moved them to the Warrior 30 as the first quarter came to a close.
On the second play of the second period, Jyshughn Tuner became the third different Coosa player to run for a touchdown, this one from 25 yards away, and following the kick, the visitors were ahead, 19-0 with over 10 minutes left in the first half.
After the teams exchanged punts, the Warriors reached paydirt for the first time when quarterback Peyton Wilson capped off a nice drive with a short touchdown run. The Warriors added the exta-point to trail 19-7 with under four minutes remaining in the second.
It looked like the home team would have a chance to get it even closer late in the half, but they fumbled a punt and Coosa took over at the GC 30 with 1:47 showing on the clock.
On the third play of the drive, freshman Khyden Turner ran 26 yards for the score and Coosa would hold a commanding 26-7 lead.
But the Warriors responded with a quick drive of their own in the final minute and Wilson thew a 30-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hight with just eight seconds left until the half. They tacked on the point-after kick to trail 26-14 at the break and got the ball to start the second half.
Gordon Central did have a big chance to cut into the deficit with a nice march in the third period that saw them get close to the Coosa goal line. Sparked by an Aiddyn Bennett 30-yard catch and then 16-yard run, the Warriors were at the Eagle 4 and needed to get to the one on fourth down, but a rushing play came up just inches shy of the first down and Coosa took over on downs 99 yards away.
The Warriors were on the move again early in the fourth period when a fumble at the Coosa 30 halted that particular possession.
Helped out by two Gordon Central penalties, the Eagles took it the other away with a steady ground game. Coosa got inside the Warrior 10 and Hames finished the drive with his second touchdown run of the game, this one from five yards out. This time, they made the kick to lead 33-14 with just over seven minutes to go in the game.
The Warriors would use a turnover to account for its final score and that came with just under two minutes remaining when Wilson ran it in from a yard away. Ram Reddy drilled the extra-point, but the Warriors would get no closer as Coosa recovered an onside kick and was able to run out the clock.
Coosa will attempt to go for its second consecutive victory next Friday night when the Eagles return home to play Towns County.
Gordon Central will wrap up its non-region schedule next Friday night when they visit Trion.