It wasn’t decided in 80 minutes of regulation.
It wasn’t decided after two 10-minute overtime periods, and it wasn’t even decided after the first five penalty kicks of the shootout.
Rivals Coosa and Model battled beyond that in a thrilling, intense game Friday night, and the Eagles were finally able to grab the win by nailing the sixth penalty kick followed by an unsuccessful attempt by Model.
“As a coach you don’t want to see these type of games because they will make you old quickly,” said Coosa head coach Ruben Maldonado with a smile after his team’s dramatic win. “We lost to Gordon Central a few weeks ago, but since then our guys have been building up their confidence and we were able to bounce back tonight. Winning against Model means a lot. Hats off to them. Coach (Donnie) Mendence does a great job, and they are a great team. I told my guys after the game tonight that if they thought this was pressure wait until we go play them at Model.”
Coosa (6-2-1, 3-1 in Region 7-AA) started the game fast, scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes to immediately take control. Benlly Gonzalez scored the first goal less than two minutes into the contest, and Esvin Orellana added another in the ninth minute to give the Eagles a quick 2-0 lead.
But from there Model settled into the game, and the teams traded offensive attacks back and forth as well as strong defensive play. The Devils (5-3-1, 3-1) got on the board in the 28th minute on a shot from John Ramseur that he took from outside the box and deflected into the back of the net. Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard again before the half as Coosa carried a 2-1 lead into the locker room.
Model had a few more chances in the second half, and they were finally able to capitalize on one in the 64th minute as Grayson Davis sent one past the keeper off a nice pass from Lakin Dancause for the assist as they equalized at 2-2.
After neither team was able to go ahead in regulation, the sides went to overtime, which featured some heart-stopping moments for both Coosa and Model as each had multiple near misses, and both goalkeepers made impressive stops to keep the score knotted at 2-2.
That sent the game to a penalty-kick shootout. Both teams made four of their first five kicks to force sudden-death attempts. Coosa’s Luis Sandoval stepped up and drilled one into the net, and Model’s ensuing attempt was unsuccessful to send the Eagles into celebration mode.
“We took the early lead in the first few minutes of the game, and I think we took for granted that we were going to get an easy win tonight...it didn’t happen that way,” said Maldonado. “Model kept playing hard and was able to tie it up. But once overtime started I told my guys that this was their home field, and the game should be ours. We had to fight hard for it and we still have a lot of room for improvement, but what a win for us.”
Also making penalty kicks for the Eagles prior to Sandoval’s eventual game-winner was Gavin Williams, Jose Chavez, Brady Williams and Wesley Ordonez.
Model’s successful penalties in the shootout came from Liam Marshall, Matthew Spears, Jonathan Ogle and Ramseur. Mendence said he despite the tough result, he was proud of the kind of effort and fight his team showed on Friday.
“That’s the biggest thing I wanted them to know is I was proud of how they kept fighting against a team like Coosa,” said Mendence. “For us to get down two goals early and come back to tie it and force overtime and PKs, it speaks volumes about the character of our kids. We’ve beaten several of the lower teams in the standings so far, and that puts us in good position for a playoff spot, but we knew Coosa and Gordon Central were going to be the real tests. For us to play a game like this against Coosa shows you our potential. Ruben does a heck of a job with them, and they are a great team. We’ve just got to keep working and finish the season strong.”
Coosa will be at home again on Tuesday to host Dade County at 7 p.m. in another region matchup. Model will visit Gordon Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
In the Coosa-Model girls game earlier Friday:
Model 4, Coosa 1
After falling behind 1-0 in the first half, the Model Lady Devils bounced back to tie the game with a late goal in the first half and then dominate the final half to secure a solid region road victory.
The Lady Devils (9-0, 6-0 in Region 7-AA) found themselves in a hole after Coosa’s Madison Ingram outmaneuvered the Model defense for an impressive goal in the 25th minute to give her team a 1-0 lead. Model continued to attack and were rewarded in the 32nd minute on a Sophie Lawing goal off an assist from Perry Durden to tie the game as the teams went to the locker room all even.
In the second half, the Lady Devils controlled the majority of the possession and were able to put three goals on the scoreboard to make the difference in the contest. Lawing scored in the 46th and 79th minute to complete the hat trick for the night, and S.G. Gowens scored the team’s other goal in the 64th minute. Ashley Vicente-Perez and Madison Parker contributed assists for Model.
“We’ve been really working hard as a team, and we stepped it up tonight especially after Coosa’s first goal,” said Lawing. “We came together and picked it up. We’re always fighting for that No. 1 spot in the region so we knew we had to come out in the second half and dominate and get this win.”
Model head coach Ian Crawley his team got off to a slow start on Friday but figured out how to turn the game around quickly.
“Sometimes it takes us a few minutes to get rolling,” said Crawley. “The last few games have been like that for us. But once we started connecting on passes you could almost feel it starting to turn tonight. We had to adjust, but things clicked after that. Coosa played a strong game, but we started connecting passes and settled down. It’s always fun to come to Coosa and get a win.”
The Lady Devils will visit Gordon Central on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for another region showdown. Coosa (4-6, 2-4) will host Dade County on Tuesday at 5 p.m.