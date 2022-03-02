Coosa earned a non-region victory on the road on Tuesday thanks to a pair of big innings at the plate.
The Eagles defeated Darlington 10-3 as they scored four runs in the fourth and added plenty of insurance with a five-run seventh. They also added one run in between in the firth.
Coosa (3-3) was led offensively by Payce Smith with a 2-for-4 day that included a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored. Hayden McBurnett added two hits as well, including a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, Gavin East tallied two hits and scored a run, and Trent Cantrell had a hit, two RBIs and a run scored. Andrew Earwood and Ryan Smith each contributed a double and an RBI.
On the mound, Cantrell earned the win by going 6 1-3 innings and allowing three runs on four hits while striking out nine. East came on to get the final two outs as he didn't allow a run or a hit and struck out one.
For Darlington (4-3) Logan Floyd had a double, Talan Shirey had a hit and an RBI and Slade Clevenger also had a hit and a stolen base. Thomas Norris took the loss after pitching six innings and giving up five runs on six hits while striking out five.
"Tough loss to swallow," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "Thomas threw extremely well, well enough to win, but mental errors cost us. The big four runs in the fourth took some of the gas out of us. Coosa has a good team, and you can't give clubs like that free opportunities. Look forward to rebounding for the next game."
Coosa was set to visit Armuchee on Wednesday and then heads to Haralson County for another non-region contest on Friday at 5:55 p.m. Darlington is back on the diamond at Model on Thursday at 5 p.m.
In other recent spring sports action:
SOCCER Rome boys 8, East Paulding 0
The Wolves put together a strong team effort with several players contributing to earn a dominant region win on Tuesday night at home at Barron Stadium.
Rome (6-1, 1-1 in Region 5-AAAAAA) got a pair of hat tricks from Victor Valencia and Steven Paredes to lead the way offensively. Tyler Garrett and Isaac Vardy added a goal apiece as well.
Rome head coach Luis Goya said his team played well on Tuesday but is capable of an even higher level of play. The Rome coaches said the Man of the Match was centerback Isaiah Johnson who helped maintain the shutout by limiting scoring opportunities for East Paulding.
The Wolves are on the road on Friday to take on Alexander in another region matchup starting at 7:45 p.m.