On a beautiful fall football night, a defensive battle between Region 7-A Division I foes Coosa and Trion ended in a 14-7 victory for the visiting Bulldogs on Friday.
Coosa (3-4, 1-2 Region 7-A Division I) was able to hang around thanks to tough defense and timely turnovers but struggled offensively until it was too late in the tough loss.
The Eagles got off to a slow start, as they had a quick three and out to start the game. On the ensuing position from the Bulldogs, they marched right down the field and scored on a four-yard touchdown run from Logan Eller.
Trion (5-1, 2-0 in 7A) used its suffocating defense throughout the night to force multiple punts and some turnovers. Coosa had some movement on drives, but the Bulldog defense used the bend-but-don’t-break strategy that held the Eagles scoreless for most of the game.
The defenses battled through the first half, which kept the score at 7-0 as the teams went to the locker room at the break.
The second half started much like the first half for the Trion offense, except this time, it only took them two plays to find the end zone thanks to a 53-yard touchdown pass from Kade Smith to Cohen Blaschke to make it 14-0.
The Eagles' offense was able to finally find their footing late in the second half. After the Coosa defense held the Trion offense, the Eagles were able to take advantage of a short field after the Bulldogs punt. Coosa’s Josh Dixon was able to find DJ Hames with a 10-yard touchdown pass to trim the lead to 14-7 with 3:38 left to go in the contest.
Needing the ball back quickly, Coosa’s defense held up and forced a Trion punt that pinned the Eagles back to their own 20. The Eagles offense was not able to move the ball against the tough Bulldog defense, as they were able to turn Coosa over on downs and hold on for the road victory.
After the game, Coosa head coach Joey Mathis spoke about how proud he is of the growth the team has shown so far this year.
"We keep showing growth week in and week out," said Mathis. "For us to hold a good Trion team the way we did shows just how much we have grown, but we must keep growing and getting better.”
Mathis also commented on how he really wants to see more consistency out of his team moving forward.
"Consistency is the name of the game for us," said Mathis. "Being consistent with the grind will help us continue to get better each week in a tough region. If we can be more consistent, we will continue to get better and get where we want to be.”
Coosa was led on the ground on Friday by Jyshughn Turner, who finished the night with 33 yards rushing. Quarterback Josh Dixon had 72 yards through the air and one touchdown.
Trion’s Logan Eller had a huge night totaling 174 total yards and a touchdown.
Coosa will be in action next week as they travel to Dade County while Trion will host the Chattooga Indians.