The Coosa Eagles didn't mind playing the underdog role on Wednesday night as they went on the road as the No. 4 seed from 7-AA to take on Region 5-AA champion Callaway and came away with hard-fought, upset win by a 52-48 score to keep their season alive.
Coosa (14-14) trailed by four at the half at 31-27 and by as many as nine in the third quarter but fought back with some strong outside shooting to go ahead 41-39 going to the final period. They then clamped down defensively down the stretch to hold Callaway to just nine points in the fourth to hold on for the season-extending victory.
"Our kids played hard throughout the game, but I was very proud of the fact that at one point we fell behind nine in the second half and rallied to get back in the game," said Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis, who is in his first season leading the Eagles. "There were several things we did well...Joseph (Richardson) and DJ Hames did a great job guarding their scorer. (Zaire Philyaw) played well on both ends. He was a defensive and rebounding presence, but we did not have to deal with foul trouble. And he made a key put-back that gave us the final four-point lead. Joseph and Landon (Tate) both had good shooting nights, and Ashton (Williams) was key in breaking their 1-2-2 press. He also made a key 3-pointer during the run to close the gap.
"They seemed to play with a better understanding of how they could complement each other as individuals by pulling together as a team. We have lost that feeling a couple of times this year so it was a great time to have a team goal. It was an excited team and group of supporters after this one."
The win pushes Coosa into the second round of the state tournament where they will visit Region 3-AA No. 2 seed Northeast-Macon on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Coosa got off to a strong start offensively, hitting six 3s in the first quarter to take a 21-17 lead going to the second before Callaway outscored them 14-6 in the second quarter to rally for the 31-27 halftime lead.
Philyaw was the top scorer in Coosa's victory on Wednesday with 18 points, including three first-quarter 3s. Richardson knocked down four 3s in the game to total 12 points, and Tate scored nine points on his three made 3s. Willams also scored six points.
Callaway (18-7) was led by a pair of double-digit scorers as DeShun Coleman had 13 points, including three 3s, and Denquavious Terrell scored 10 points. Cameron Smith added eight, and Jamarion Glenn contributed seven.
In other state tournament action involving local teams on Wednesday:
Providence Christian boys 72, Darlington 54
The Tigers saw their season come to an end on Wednesday in the first round of the Class A Private State Tournament as they couldn't keep pace with Providence Christian in the second half.
Darlington (20-8) battled to an even 25-25 score at the half, but the host Storm exploded for a big offensive total over the final two quarters to pull away for the postseason win on their home court.
Providence Christian (19-8) now advances to take on Calvary Day in the second round.