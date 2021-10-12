There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the Fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Christopher Dublin, Pikeville, Model
Dublin, a graduate senior defensive back, was the Bears’ leading tackler with 13 total stops (six solo, seven assists) in their 31-28 loss at Campbellsville on Saturday. He had two and a half tackles-for-loss and one sack among his stops as well as one pass breakup and also returned three kicks for a total of 103 yards with a long of 46.
Nemo Reddish, Shorter, Rome
Reddish started at safety and was the leading tackler on the day for the Hawks with nine total stops (four solo, five assists) in their 44-7 home loss to West Alabama on Saturday. The graduate senior also forced a fumble in the contest.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt-junior defensive lineman Griffin had three assisted tackles and a half a sack in the Hokies’ 32-29 home loss against Notre Dame on Saturday.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
Collins, a redshirt-sophomore, started at running back and had 64 yards on 13 carries with a long of 18 in the Eagles’ 49-35 home win over Bluefield on Saturday. He also recorded one catch for 18 yards in the game.
TJ Watkins, Berry, Pepperell
Watkins, a senior wide receiver, had one catch for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ 49-21 road win at Millsaps on Saturday.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
Hodges, a senior, got the start at defensive back and recorded five total tackles (two solo, two assists) as well as one pass breakup in the Redhawks’ 30-14 win at Austin Peay on Saturday.
Adam Anderson, Georgia, Rome
Anderson, a senior, got the start at outside linebacker and recorded two total tackles (one solo, one assist) in the Bulldogs’ 34-10 SEC win at Auburn on Saturday. He also recorded one quarterback hurry.
Tae Hammond, University of the Cumberlands, Pepperell
The junior linebacker Hammond had five solo tackles, including two tackles-for-loss, in the Patriots 14-10 loss at Cumberland on Saturday.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
Syverson, a junior kicker, made 7-of-7 extra points, handled eight kickoffs with one touchback and punted three times for an average of 44.3 yards per attempt with a long of 53 in the Vikings’ 49-21 win at Millsaps on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The freshman Leslie got the start on the offensive line for the Hilltoppers in their 52-46 home loss to the University of Texas at San Antonio on Saturday.
Trevor Thomas, Maryville, Pepperell
Thomas, a senior quarterback, threw for 46 yards on 8-of-14 passing as well as recorded four rushing attempts in the Scots’ 31-0 loss at Brevard last Saturday. He also punted nine times with an average of 32.4 yards per punt, a long of 49 and placed two punts inside the 20.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
Vilsaint, a freshman, got the start on the offensive line for the Hawks in their 48-20 win at Southern Virginia last Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
The sophomore offensive lineman Langford got the start at left tackle for the Tigers in their 55-13 home loss to Rhodes on Saturday.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
Burge, a freshman running back, had nine carries for 21 yards with a long of 17 on Saturday in a 14-10 home win for the Phoenix.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
The freshman wide receiver Sims handled four kickoff returns for a total of 97 yards and a long of 37 as well as returning one punt for one yard in the Knights’ 24-16 home loss to Keiser on Saturday.
Elijah McKoy, Furman, Darlington
McKoy, a graduate senior linebacker, had one assisted tackle in the Paladins’ 42-20 win on the road at Wofford last Saturday.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
Wright, a sophomore wide receiver, caught three passes for 15 yards in the Scots’ 31-0 loss at Brevard on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
The redshirt-freshman Brown started at tight end but didn’t record any stats in the Gamecocks’ 28-24 home win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
TJ Arnold, West Georgia, Model
Arnold, a senior, started at defensive end but didn’t record any stats in the Wolves’ 40-21 win at Mississippi College last Saturday.
Landon Lawrence, Furman, Darlington
The graduate senior Lawrence got the start at defensive end but didn’t record any stats in the Paladins’ 42-20 win at Wofford on Saturday.
Jackson Norton, University of the Cumberlands, Rome
Norton, a junior, saw action on the offensive line for the Patriots in their 14-10 loss at Cumberland last Saturday.
Elijah Ball, Wofford, Darlington
Ball, a senior defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Terriers’ 42-20 home loss to Furman last Saturday.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
Chatman, a sophomore defensive end, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Trojans 27-24 home win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
The senior O’Neal saw action on the offensive line for the Hawks in their 44-7 loss at home to West Alabama on Saturday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
Watson, a redshirt-sophomore tight end, participated but didn’t record any stats in the 38-30 home loss for the Blue Hose on Saturday.
NOTE: If there is a former local player making an impact in college football and we left them out, please let us know by emailing sports editor Alex Farrer at afarrer@rn-t.com.