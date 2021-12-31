The Pepperell boys won their second straight game on Thursday by holding off Unity Christian in the fourth quarter for a 54-45 victory.
The Dragons (2-8) held a 21-18 advantage at the half but pushed their lead to 38-29 after three quarters. Unity Christian (2-8) cut the deficit to within one point late in the fourth quarter, but Pepperell made enough free throws down the stretch to pull away for the win, which was their second straight.
Pepperell was led by Kaleb Buck with 16 points, including 10 in the second half. Gage Owens added 14 points, and Kalvarri Smith was the third Dragon in double figures with 11. Alex Rhoades also had eight.
Austin Wilkerson had another big night for the Lions with a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers and 14 points in the fourth quarter as a big part of his team's final comeback push. Bailey Mohler was also in double figures with 10 points, and Dre Smith added nine.
Pepperell will jump back into Region 7-AA play on Tuesday when they host Gordon Central at 7:30 p.m. Unity Christian will be on the road on Tuesday when they travel to take on Holy Ground Baptist Academy at 7 p.m.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Pepperell girls 59, Unity Christian 37
The Lady Dragons got off to a strong start in the first quarter and held steady from there over the final three quarters to earn a comfortable non-region home win on Thursday.
Pepperell (7-4) dominated the first quarter as they built a 23-8 lead. After that, they kept their lead at double digits for the duration of the game, leading 35-20 at the half and 45-28 after three.
The Lady Dragons were led by Morgan Willingham with 17 points, including hitting three 3s. Gabi Smith and Aysia Day each added eight points, and Ellie Cox scored seven.
Unity Christian (3-5) had one player reach double figures as they were led by Bekah Wisener with 11 points. Kyla Marcos added eight, and Alyssa Dixon scored six.
The Lady Dragons will play again on Tuesday when they host Gordon Central at 6 p.m. for a big 7-AA matchup. Unity Christian travels to Holy Ground Baptist Academy for 5:30 p.m. contest.
Rome boys 53, White County 43
The Wolves bounced back from a tough loss on Wednesday at the Carpet Capital Classic at Christian Heritage by finishing out the tournament on a positive note with a strong win thanks to a balanced team effort.
Rome (9-5) had three players score in double figures as they finished the game strong in the second half to pull away for the win. The Wolves led 25-24 at the half but outscored White County 14-9 in the third and 14-10 in the fourth to seal the victory.
Rome's top scorer on the day was Cameron Keith with 15 points. Braxton Wade added 14 points with eight of those coming at the free throw line, and Jay'Quan Nelson contributed 13 points, including a pair of 3s.
The Wolves get back into region play on Tuesday when they host South Paulding for a 5-AAAAAA matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
Westminster boys 63, Armuchee 47
The Indians dropped a tough game to a strong Westminster (Augusta) team on Thursday at the Big Blue Classic at Model High.
Armuchee (3-7) was led by Malik Drinic with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the senior continues to average a double-double for the season.
"We are excited for next week to get here," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "We will be adding three guys to the roster we feel will help contribute right away, and we will be returning another player from injury within the next week.
"We tell the guys basketball is a three-season sport...before Christmas, after Christmas and then tournament. We believe we will be playing our best ball by the third season (region tournament)."
The Indians are back in region play on Tuesday when they visit Dalton Academy at 7:30 p.m.