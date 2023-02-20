It was a special night in Lindale on Friday for Pepperell Baseball, and it came with a special ending too.
The Dragons hosted Rockmart for the first-ever night game at Otis Gilbreath Field as the new lights, which were installed this past offseason, were turned on to allow the teams to play well into the evening. Pepperell proceeded to make it even more memorable with a 4-3 comeback win in walk-off fashion.
The Dragons (1-2) trailed Rockmart 2-0 after one inning and 3-0 in the six before rallying for three to tie it going to the final frame. Pepperell's Kaleb Davis then came through with the game-winning hit and RBI in the bottom of the seventh to send the home team and home crowd into a celebration under the lights.
Davis finished with two hits and an RBI. JP Kilgo also had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Blake Floyd added a double and two RBIs. Ryan Ely and Ayden Frazier each contributed a hit and scored a run as well.
Kilgo earned the win on the mound after coming on to pitch the final two innings and allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three. Ely got a no decision after going five innings for a strong start, allowing three runs (all unearned) on five hits with seven strikeouts.
The Dragons were on the road on Monday at Adairsville for a non-region test. They will be back home on Tuesday to host Model at 5:30 p.m.
In other recent prep sports action:
BASEBALL
Model 11, Paulding County 1
Nine different players had at least one hit and eight drove in at least one run as the Devils rolled to a run-rule shortened road win on Saturday.
Model (2-0) scored four runs in the top of the first, added one in the second and then broke the game open with a five-run fourth. They added one more in the fifth to force the mercy rule after holding Paulding County scoreless in the bottom half.
Brant Pace had a huge day in the leadoff spot for the Devils, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Jace Armstron had three hits as well with two of those being doubles as he drove in a run and scored two. Drake Swiger added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Reece Grodeman had a double, and RBI and two runs scored.
Dillon Silver contributed two hits and an RBI, and Chance Minshew, Winston Cash and Cooper Dean all had a hit and drove in a run as well. Hudson Latimer had a hit and scored a run.
Frank Curry got the win after pitching three innings and giving up one run on one hit with three strikeouts. Dean came on to pitch two innings of scoreless, hitless relief and struck out two.
Model will travel across the county to visit Pepperell on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Armuchee sweeps doubleheader
The Indians earned a pair of wins on Saturday as they defeated New Manchester 3-2 and 17-7 in two games at Lakepoint.
In Game 1, Armuchee (3-0) got walk-off hit in the seventh from Jackson Coonley to drive in the game winner. Chandler Desanto also went 2-for-3 in the contest with a double and an RBI, and Marcus Harris had a double and scored a run.
Ethan Campbell earned the win by pitching three innings and not allowing a run on just two hits with three strikeouts. Coonley pitched four innings and gave up two runs on two hits with three strikouts, and Desanto pitched one inning as he didn't allow a hit or a run and struck out one.
In Game 2, the Indians scored eight runs over the first two innings to take control and then added eight more in the fourth after New Manchester had rallied to within a run. They scored one more in the sixth to force the mercy rule.
Desanto had three hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and four runs scored. Coonley had a double as well with two RBIs, and Luke Lively had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jaiden Bunch chipped in with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Harris had another double and an RBI. Campbell and Blake Mathis each drove in a run.
Braxton Honea got the win after pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on one hit with five strikeouts and six walks. Lively pitched 2 1/3 innings and didn't allow a hit or a run and struck out two.
Armuchee will next host Temple on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Cass 7, Rome 3
The Wolves suffered a tough non-region loss on Friday despite out-hitting Cass 6-4.
After the visiting Colonels scored two in the top of the first, Rome (2-2) answered to tie it up in the bottom half with two of its own. Cass scored two more in the second and one each in the fourth, fifth and seventh to pull away for the win.
Josh Ellard had a hit and an RBI to lead the offense. Chaz Moore added a hit and scored a run, and Reece Fountain, Slade Wright, Alex Rodriguez and Bryson Bridges each had a hit as well.
Ellard took the loss after pitching two innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on one hit with two strikeouts and four walks. Wright pitched two innings, allowing two runs on one hit with two strikeouts and seven walks, and Wyatt Costlow went three innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts.
Rome was at Christian Heritage on Monday for a non-region test. They will visit Cass on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Darlington swept in doubleheader
The Tigers suffered a 5-0 loss and a 6-3 loss on Saturday on their home field against Adairsville in a pair of games.
Darlington (1-3) was shut out in Game 1 with Logan Floyd, Hill Shropshire and Grey Fricks each having a hit.
Ashton Albers pitched pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up one hit and striking out five. Shropshire started and went 4 2/3 innings as he took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts.
Darlington led in Game 2 for a while before Adairsville rallied in the sixth to take the lead and never give it back. Josh Butler pitched five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with seven strikeouts in a no decision. Floyd and Henry Ledbetter each pitched a scoreless inning of relief also.
Floyd had three hits, including a double, and Albers had a triple and two RBIs to lead the offense. Tommy Bethel added a triple, and Shropshire and Bagley Larry each had a hit.
Darlington was at Paulding County on Monday as it looked to bounce back. The Tigers will travel to Brunswick on Friday to play in the Baseball at the Beach showcase as they battle North Springs in Game 1 at 4 p.m. They will take on Fannin County on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the showcase as well.
SOCCER
Model 6, North Murray 1
The Lady Devils got a well-rounded effort with five different players scoring goals to earn a region road win on Friday.
Madison Parker had a pair of goals and an assist to lead Model (3-0, 1-0 7-AA). Camila Laguna, Hennessy Reyes, Elise O'Neil and Molly Allmon also had a goal apiece.
Hadley Johnson and Payton Brown contributed two assists apiece, and Parker and Allmon each had one.
Emma Couch made four saves in goal for Model, who hosted Armuchee on Monday in a non-region game. The Lady Devils visit Haralson County for another region test on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Pepperell 10, Dalton Academy 0
The Lady Dragons scored early and often in a dominant region win at Lakepoint on Friday.
Aidyn Hurst continued her strong freshman season with five goals and three assists. Abby Silver added two goals, and June Miller, Madison Poole and Madeline Keith each scored one.
Sophia Grady had an impressive five assists in the win, and Sarah Ekey added one.
"I am proud of how the girls played tonight. We are improving with each game and playing our style of soccer," said Pepperell head coach Deana Spranza. "We have some big games coming up in the next two weeks, and I am hopeful that we can keep this momentum going. We have set some big goals as a team this year."
Pepperell will be on the road on Tuesday to take on Darlington at 5:30 p.m.