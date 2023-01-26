For the third time in the last four games, Pepperell had one come down to the final minute, and once again the Dragons got a clutch 3-pointer to claim a thrilling victory.
After game-winning shots last Friday against Armuchee from Evan Rhodes and Monday against Unity Christian from Kaleb Buck, senior DJ Rogers stepped into that role Tuesday night as he knocked down a 3 with a little less than 30 seconds remaining to defeat region foe Trion 52-50 on the road.
Pepperell (9-11, 4-7 7-A Division I) trailed at the half before fighting back in the second half to make it a back-and-forth game down the stretch to set up Rogers’ game-winning bucket.
“Our guys’ composure at the end of games is incredible,” Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence said. “When they have their backs against the wall, they will scrap and fight and do whatever they have to do. It’s a different one almost every game that makes crucial plays. I’m so proud of our kids.
“We were very motivated tonight regardless of our energy level after some tight games the last few days. We knew this one was big because of region standings.”
Alex Rhoades led the Dragons with 14 points. Carmelo Brown added 13, while Rogers was also in double figures with 12.
Pepperell will look to keep the momentum going Friday when it hosts Dalton Academy for another region matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
Model boys 78, Fannin County 56
The Devils built a big lead early to set the tone for a convincing region win Tuesday night at Woodard Gymnasium.
Model (16-3, 8-1 7-AA) outscored the visiting Rebels 16-6 in the first quarter and then eventually led 36-17 at the half. The Devils were able to keep up the scoring pace in the final two quarters with 22 in the third and 20 in the fourth to maintain a sizable lead throughout.
Jayden Hames led the scoring for Model with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Chase Allen and Jakenes Heard each added 12, while Jeremias Heard scored 10. Noah Travis contributed eight as well.
The Devils are on the road Friday to visit North Murray for another region matchup starting at 8:30 p.m.