Close to 20 teams made the trip to Rockmart High on Wednesday for the Jacket Invitational, and included in that group was four local squads making an impact with strong individual efforts from their wrestlers.
Leading the way among the local contingent was Pepperell who finished fourth in the team standings with 110.5 points behind Trion (277.5), Rockmart (218.5) and Dade County (155.5). Topping the individual results for the Dragons was Matthew Waddell who earned a first-place finish at 170 pounds as he scored 29.5 points for his team.
Also placing in the top four individually for Pepperell was Kolton Edge (fourth, 138) and Parker Glenn (fourth, 195). Additionally, earning victories at the tournament and contributing to the team point total were Cody Duck (106), Avery Fielder (113), Cory Moten (120), Kevin Hall (132), Jackson Lawrence (145), Joshua Satcher (152) and Eric Jensen (160).
Model had a solid day, finishing 11th as a team with 68 points. They were led by top-three finishes from Noah Allmon (second, 160) and Anthone Williams (195). Also earning team points for the Devils with wins were Brandon Welsh (120), Nick Moore (132), Riley Davis (145), John Jolly (170) and Shep Jenkins (285).
Coosa put together a few victories at the event as well and totaled 55 points as a team to finish 15th. Their top individual finisher was Darrion Johnson as he took fourth at 106. Also earning team points for the Eagles were Ryan Spate (138), Johan Alvarez (145), Jason Elias (160), Gage Cole (170), Ivan Yoder (182) and Taylor Wilson (195).
Darlington had a pair of wrestlers compete at the event with Aden Davis (120) earning six points for the team.
Pepperell will next compete at the Calhoun New Year’s Duals at Calhoun High on Friday starting at 9 a.m. Model is next in action on Wednesday when they host Villa Rica, Cedartown and Adairsville at 5:30 p.m. for a quad match and Senior Night festivities, and Coosa will host Haralson County on Thursday, Jan. 6.