Pepperell honored its past and had a strong showing of its present on Tuesday night as the team swept a tri-match with wins over Coosa and Rome on Alumni Night.
A large group of former Dragon wrestlers, some from as far back as the 1970s, came out to take part in the festivities and were able to see this year's team defeat Coosa 48-36 and follow that up with a 66-12 win over Rome.
Undefeated wrestlers for Pepperell in the two wins included Cody Duck, Gabby Waddell, Kolton Edge, Blaine Allmon, Gavan Whatley, Alex Feregrino, Jackson Lawrence, Matthew Waddell, Gavin Burnett and Hayden Wheat.
"Tonight was an exciting night. Getting to connect with former wrestlers all the way from the 1970s to present was a highlight of the night," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders, a former Dragon wrestler himself. "Our Pepperell wrestling community is strong and the foundation these guys laid is what led us to where we are today.
"Our guys showed out tonight even though we still have forfeits in a few weight classes. They picked up the slack and handled business in the matches we actually wrestled."
Coosa earned a win over Rome in the other match on Tuesday as well.
Pepperell will compete again this weekend when it travels to Berkmar High for the Gorilla Warfare Traditional Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Coosa will travel to Fort Payne (Ala.) for a tri-match against Fort Payne and Gardendale (Ala.) on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m., and Rome will compete in the Possum Snout Duals at Haralson County High on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.