Pepperell visited local rival Model for a tri-match against the Devils and Rome on Tuesday night and finished the evening with two dual wins under their belt.
The Dragons defeated Model 45-24 and then completed the sweep with a 75-3 victory over Rome. Pepperell wrestlers completing 2-0 nights were Cody Duck, Cory Moten, Braden Smith, Kevin Hall, Kolton Edge, Eric Jensen, Matthew Waddell and Jake Roberts.
"It was great to finally wrestle locally so our kids could have friends and family out to support," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. "We had a great turnout, and I think it gave our guys a little extra motivation to leave it all on the mat. We aren't as technically sound as we want to be, but we know the things that need to be fixed. The kids left it all on the mat today, and that's all you can ask for."
Host Model went 1-1 on their home mats. They started the match vs. Pepperell strong with three straight wins from Anthone Williams, Clay Koehler and Shep Jenkins, but the Dragons rallied back to win six of the next seven matches. Model's win in that stretch came from Jonah Houston by pin. Riley Davis also earned a win by pin for Model.
Waddell and Model's Noah Allmon battled in a tough match that ended 6-2 in favor of Waddell, and Pepperell went on to finish the dual strong for the 45-24 win.
The Devils closed the evening with a dominant 70-6 victory over Rome. Pins came from Jennkins, Allmon, Williams and Grayson Phillips.
"I thought we could wrestle better in a couple of situations," said Model head coach Ben Woodall. "We have got to be able to finish the match by pin when we have our opponents on their back. We were also giving up a couple of forfeits which stinks when you wrestle a good team like Pepperell. They're a good team, and we match up really well at several spots in our lineup...our strong wrestlers against their strong wrestlers. We've got to continue to work hard and perfect our craft."
Pepperell will next be in action on Thursday when they host Trion at 5 p.m. Model will next compete at the Santa Slam at South Forsyth High starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. and concluding on Saturday at 9 a.m.
In other recent prep wrestling action:
Coosa sweeps home tri-match
The Coosa Eagles hosted Gordon Central and Cherokee County (Ala.) on Tuesday night and earned a pair of dual wins on their home mats.
The Eagles defeated Gordon Central 51-30 and followed that up with a 60-12 win over Cherokee County (Ala.).
Individual victories for Coosa came from Darrion Johnson, Waylon Carter, Ryan Spate, Caiden Atkins, Johan Alvarez, Gage Cole, Ivan Yoder, Antonio Cardenas, Carlos Velasquez, Jowinelle Poll-Caban and Jason Elias. Taylor Wilson, Kaiden Palmer and Jacob Hughes also had forfeit wins.
Coosa will wrestle next on Thursday at Armuchee as they compete against the Indians and Mt. Zion in a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.