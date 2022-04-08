At this point of the high school baseball season, each region win is crucial. The Pepperell Dragons picked up two of them on Thursday afternoon as they stayed in contention for one of the top spots in 7-AA.
Pepperell traveled to Dade County for a doubleheader and came away with a pair of hard-fought victories, claiming Game 1 by a 7-5 score and then completing the sweep with a 7-4 win in Game 2.
The Dragons (12-9, 9-3 in 7-AA) trailed 2-0 after the first inning in Game 1 but rallied for five runs in the second to take the lead. They eventually led 7-3 going to the bottom of the seventh and held off a late charge by the host Wolverines in the final half inning.
Leading the offensive totals in the Game 1 win was Kolby Davis with two hits, including a double, to go with one RBI and two runs scored. Logan Lawrence also had two hits and an RBI, Hunter Godfrey contributed a hit and an RBI and Brenton McGinnis and Dakota Corntassel each drove in a run as well. Blake Floyd and Gage Owens each had a hit and a run scored also.
On the mound, Ryan Ely got the win as he came on in relief and pitched 4 1-3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven. Layton Sanford got a no decision after starting and pitching 2 2-3 while allowing three runs on four hits and striking out six.
In the second game of the day the two teams went to the final inning tied 3-3, but Pepperell came through with a big four-run seventh to lead the way to the win.
Lawrence once again had a good offensive effort in the Game 2 win with two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs. Landed Loyd added a solo homer, and JP Kilgo finished with two hits and an RBI. Davis also had a hit and an RBI, Sanford drove in a run and Ely had a hit and a run scored.
Lawrence earned the win on the mound as he pitched the final three innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits while striking out four. Corntassel started and got a no decision after pitching four innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out eight.
The Dragons were on the road on Friday to take on Troup County but are back at home on Monday to open a big three-game 7-AA series against Model starting at 5 p.m.
In other prep baseball action from Thursday:
Model 15, Gordon Central 1
The Blue Devils completed a series sweep of Gordon Central on Thursday thanks to a 15-1 victory in three innings.
Model (17-3, 11-1 in 7-AA) previously defeated the Warriors twice in a doubleheader on Monday. In Thursday's game, the Devils trailed 1-0 going to the second inning but scored seven in the second and eight in the third to take control.
Several players contributed offensively for Model as Dillon Silver drove in three runs, Jacob Brock had two RBIs, Davis Chastain contributed a hit, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases, Jake Ashley had a double, an RBI and two walks, Sam Brownlow chipped in with a hit and an RBI, Jace Armstrong drew two walks and scored two runs and Chance Minshew, Kyle Kessler and Jared Terhune all had one RBI.
Brock started on the mound and pitched two innings as he gave up one run on one hit while striking out six. Winston Cash pitched one inning and didn't allow a hit or a run while striking out one.
Model visited Trion for a non-region test on Friday. They will be on the road at Pepperell on Monday at 5 p.m. to open an important 7-AA series.
Darlington 16, Trion 6
The Tigers put together a big offensive day to earn a convincing non-region road win on Thursday in six innings.
Darlington (7-11) scored a run in all six innings they came to the plate before forcing the mercy rule in the sixth. They scored four runs in each of the first, third and sixth innings.
Leading the offensive totals was Jack Payne with two hits, four RBIs and two walks. Talan Shirey contributed three hits with an RBI, three runs scored, two walks and a stolen base, and Logan Floyd and Hill Shropshire each added two hits and two RBIs. One of Shropshire's hits was a double.
Earning the win on the mound for the Tigers was Floyd as he started and went three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits. Shropshire pitched the final three frames and gave up two unearned runs on three hits and struck out two.
Darlington was at North Cobb Christian for a Region 7-A Private contest on Friday and will visit Shiloh for a non-region game on Saturday at 2 p.m.