Pepperell went on the road in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs and earned a split of a doubleheader against Bremen on Thursday afternoon to force a decisive Game 3.
The Dragons took Game 1 over the host Blue Devils by a 7-3 score, but Bremen bounced back to win Game 2 by a 6-4 margin. The teams will match up again on Friday at 5 p.m., with the winner advancing to the second round.
In Game 1, Pepperell (18-14) scored a run in the top of the first to take the early lead, but Bremen tied it up with a run in the third. The Dragons then scored one in the fourth and had a big inning in the fifth to plate five and take control of the game to hold on from there.
Kolby Davis had a big offensive effort in the Game 1 win as he finished 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple and four RBIs. Hunter Godfrey also had a solo homer and finished with two hits, and Landen Loyd added a hit and drove in two runs. Blake Floyd had a double and scored a run, and Logan Lawrence and Ryan Ely each contributed a hit and scored a run as well.
Loyd earned the win on the mound as he pitched six innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out three. Lawrence came on to pitch a scoreless seventh.
In Game 2, Pepperell saw Bremen score six runs in the first four innings to take the momentum back after the opening loss. The Dragons kept battling and cut the deficit to two in the seventh with three runs in the inning but couldn’t get any closer.
Gage Owens had a double and scored a run in the Game 2 loss, Ely had a hit and drove in two runs and Lawrence finished with two hits and a run scored. Brenton McGinnis added a hit and an RBI, and Loyd also drove in a run.
Dakota Corntassel started Game 2 and went 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on three hits while striking out five to take the loss. Ethan Tucker pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief and gave up one hit while striking out one, and Will York finished the game out by pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing one hit while striking out one.
In other prep baseball playoff action Thursday:
Armuchee swept in first round
Armuchee’s season came to a close Thursday as it was swept by Commerce in a doubleheader in the first round of the Class A Public state playoffs.
The Indians (12-16) lost Game 1 by a 7-0 score before falling 12-1 in Game 2.
In Game 1, Skyler Thurston had two hits, and Ethan Campbell added a double. Luke Lively, Blake Mathis and Blaine Ragland also had hits.
Lively had a hit and an RBI in Game 2, Kameron Parker scored a run and Mathis, Jackson Coonley and Braxton Honea also added a hit apiece.
Commerce (22-10) advanced to the second round, where it will take on the winner of the Hawkinsville-Irwin County series.