Trion's Josh Cornett seemed to be a scoring machine on Friday night at Armuchee, totaling 30 points and contributing several steals and tough defense, as the Bulldogs held off a pesky Pepperell team for a 59-52 win in the second round of the Region 7-A Division I Tournament.
The two squads played back and forth through the opening half with the Bulldogs managing to carry a 30-25 lead into halftime.
Cornett opened the second half by hitting a 3-pointer, upping the Bulldogs’ lead to 33-25. Pepperell’s Alex Rhoades replied on back-to-back possessions with baskets cutting the lead to 33-29.
Cornett hit another 3, moving the lead to 36-29. Pepperell battled back though with Carmelo Brown hitting a basket, and Gage Owens burying a 3-pointer moments after Trion’s Ezra Adams scored a basket in the paint.
With Pepperell again within four points, Cornett hit the final basket of the third quarter and then also hit a 3-pointer to open scoring in the fourth quarter and extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 43-34.
The Dragons managed to cut the Trion lead to six points at 47-41 when Rhoades nailed two free throws, but the Bulldogs were able to beat Pepperell’s pressing defense three consecutive times and up the lead to 58-44 with 29 seconds remaining.
The Dragons did manage to hit a couple of shots down the stretch, but Trion walked away with the 59-52 victory.
In the first quarter, Pepperell took an early lead behind strong shooting from Owens and Rhoades, but the Bulldogs tied the game at 13 with a Cornett 3 and carried a 15-14 lead into the second quarter.
Pepperell cut Trion’s lead to one point twice in the second quarter once after two made free throws from Rhoades and another time after a basket from Brown. Each time Cornett answered with a basket of his own, however, and the Bulldogs managed to up the lead to 30-25 going into halftime.
Cornett led all scorers with 30 points.
Owens led the Dragons with 17 points, while Rhoades added 12 on the evening.
The loss ends Pepperell’s season with a 12-13 record. Trion advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round against top-seeded Darlington.
The win also guarantees the Bulldogs a berth in the upcoming Class A Division I state tournament.
Other scores from Friday's region tournament action included: