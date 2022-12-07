Pepperell has a wealth of experience back going into the 2022-23 season and is looking for the tough lessons learned over the past few years to manifest into a big step forward over the next few months.
Dragons head coach Zach Mendence said he has a senior-heavy team with several players who have started multiple years, so that is always a good foundation to start the season with.
Among those key returnees are Gage Owens and Alex Rhoades, but other upperclassmen are expected to have a large role as well.
Along with the experience, Mendence said he is encouraged by his team’s mindset and willingness to compete and work as hard as it can to try to improve and have more success after a tough last few years.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Zach Mendence (seventh season)
Last year’s record: 6-19
Starters lost: 1
Key players: Gage Owens (G, Sr.), DJ Rogers (G, Sr.), Alex Rhoades (F, Sr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
MENDENCE: Moving the ball better, working on building and improving with what we were doing last year since we have so much experience back, getting conditioned and working hard every day, bringing a competitive drive and relentless spirit
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now, and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success it wants to achieve?
MENDENCE: One area of strength is that we have a lot of experience back from last year’s team. We also have a lot of guys with the right mindset of working hard and playing together. We have to work on improving our defense, rebounding and shooting.
RN-T: What are the keys, or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
MENDENCE: We have to be able to rely on our goals and realize that basketball is a long season, a roller coaster filled with ups and downs, but focusing on your goals and what you want to accomplish the whole time keeps you driven and able to overcome adversity.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
MENDENCE: We hope to make it to the state tournament. We are in a new region with some former teams that we used to play. It is always a goal to play longer after the regular season, but we have several seniors this year that have been starting for several years, so this is definitely a goal that they want to make happen.