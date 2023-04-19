The Pepperell Dragons have made it routine to claw back from early deficits for thrilling comeback wins this season.
They did the same exact thing Tuesday, but the prize this time around was a region championship celebration on their home field.
After surrendering two runs in the top of the first to Trion, Pepperell found a way to hold the Bulldogs right there from that point forward and battle for single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to earn a 3-2 victory and clinch the top spot in the 7-A Division I standings.
“This team is always one for the theatrics. What can I say?” Pepperell head coach Chad Brown said. “We did a really good job today of stopping the bleeding. (Trion) had runners on base every single inning it seemed like, but we found a way to limit the damage to just those two runs. We turned two huge double plays, got a caught-stealing, made some huge defensive plays and big pitches. We just found a way to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance. Then, we were able to scratch and claw for those three runs. We were able to get one on, move them over and got some huge timely hits.
“What an awesome group of seniors that has been a part of all it and led this team. They are a huge part of our program. Then the young guys that stepped up for us, came in and pushed the older guys but were also willing to be led. What a group. And then mix it all together with our coaching staff — I can’t say enough about the job that our coaches do. Every single person that is a part of this team is a region champ because every single person helped make it happen.”
Trion (15-9, 10-6) grabbed the lead in the top of the first thanks to a bases-loaded walk drawn by Landon Bandy, while Cayden Watson then came home to score on a wild pitch a few moments later to make it 2-0.
But Pepperell starter Layton Sanford dug in from there and got a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning with no further damage. He proceeded to get out of multiple jams over the next few innings also as the Bulldogs placed runners on base in the second, third and fourth.
The Dragons (20-7, 13-3) were able to manufacture their first run in the fourth as Hunter Godfrey drove home Ryan Ely on a sacrifice fly. The following inning saw Sanford come through with a two-out RBI double to tie the game at 2-2.
Pepperell pushed ahead in the sixth as Gage Owens came around to score the eventual game-winner on a hit by Sam Ross that got by the Trion left fielder and rolled deep into the outfield.
Cade Middleton came on to pitch the seventh for the Dragons, but Trion made things interesting as they loaded the bases with one out. But Middleton dug deep and got two strikeouts to close the game and secure the victory and region title for Pepperell.
“We never gave up. We kept battling like we have all year,” said Owens, one of Pepperell’s five seniors. “We got out of that first inning and didn’t give up any more runs, and then we put together some big walks and hits to score our runs. Then, Cade did what he does in the seventh inning and it was game over.”
“This means a lot to win a region title as a senior,” Pepperell’s Blake Floyd said. “To lock up that No. 1 spot and get to play on our home field in the playoffs, I think we can make a deep run. We’ve got all the pieces. It feels good for us to win a region championship. That’s two for us seniors so it is special.”
“We did anything we had to do to get this comeback and make it work today,” Ely said. “That’s what kind of team we have. It’s not just one or two guys. It’s everybody. That’s what makes us so hard to beat. We may get down, but we all find a way to come back and get wins like today.”
Will York got the win for Pepperell after pitching 2/3 of an inning and not allowing a run or a hit. Middleton got the save by closing out the seventh. The sophomore allowed two hits and a walk but got three strikeouts to keep Trion from scoring the potential tying run.
Sanford went 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts, two walks and one hit-by-pitch in a no-decision. Cooper Middleton also tossed one total inning and didn’t allow a run or a hit while striking out one and walking two.
Kade Smith was 3-for-4 with a run scored in the leadoff spot for Trion. Watson also had two hits, while Bandy had the only RBI.
Logan Stokes pitched well for the Bulldogs but got a no-decision after lasting 4 2/3 innings and giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Watson also pitched 1 1/3 innings as he took the loss after allowing one unearned run on one hit with one walk.
Pepperell will visit Trion on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch and then wrap up the series Friday back in Lindale at 5:30 p.m.
The Dragons will then await their Class A Division I state tournament first-round opponent, which they will host. They would also get the chance to host the second round, should they advance.
“We’re glad we’re going to be here at home and not have to travel like last year,” Pepperell senior Ashton Vuckovich said. “We want all of Lindale to show up to support us. We are a team that doesn’t give up. You can put us in stressful situations like we were in today, and we will find a way. That’s the kind of team we are.”