Circumstances looked bleak after Pepperell fell behind 13-0 to open the game and trailed by as many as 20 in the second quarter at home against Coosa on Tuesday night.
The Dragons refused to go away, however, and methodically worked themselves back into the game before completing a dramatic comeback for a 65-61 win in region play.
Pepperell (5-8, 2-5, 7-A Division I) saw Coosa build a quick double-digit lead out of the gates thanks in large part to the sharp-shooting of Joseph Richardson. The Eagles (7-9, 3-4) eventually led 23-9 after one quarter and went up 33-13 at one point in the second quarter.
That's when the Dragons seized momentum and started a big run that brought them within nine at 40-31 going to the half. Coosa maintained a 55-47 lead after the third quarter before Pepperell kicked the comeback into high gear in the fourth, outscoring their Floyd County rival 22-10 in the period to pull off the well-earned victory.
"This was a huge win for us," said Pepperell head coach Zach Mendence. "One, because we haven't beaten Coosa in a few years, and two, because of how hard our boys fought to get back up after being knocked down early in the game. We got back within nine at the half, and I told them in the locker room that if we're going to battle back close, we might as well just go win it. We really went out an played well collectively in the second half and didn't worry about anything except the next play. We put everything together, and our boys made some huge shots and defensive stops."
DJ Rogers led Pepperell with 19 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. He also played a key role defensively as he was assigned to Coosa's leading scorer Richardson and limited the senior guard to just six points in the second half after his 17 in the first two quarters.
Kendyl Brewster added 17 points for the Dragons, and Gage Owens scored 13. Eliot Goggans was also in double figures with 10 along with providing some crucial rebounds in the second half.
Richardson scored a game-high 23 points, including a trio of first-half 3s. Timbaland Mitchell added 16 points, and Jamarion Bryant was also in double figures with 11. Josh Dixon contributed nine.
Pepperell is back home on Friday to take on Dade County in a region clash starting at 7:30 p.m. Coosa will aim to bounce back in a non-region contest on the road at Cedar Bluff (Ala.) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
In other local prep basketball action from Tuesday:
Rome boys 59, Creekview 54 (OT)
The Wolves had to battle into an extra session but made the clutch plays down the stretch to earn a region road win on Tuesday.
Braxton Wade led Rome (9-7, 3-2 6-AAAAAA) with 21 points, including a big 3-pointer in overtime. Cameron Keith was equally impactful with 20 points, knocking down four 3s and scoring four points in overtime. Jonathan Heath was also in double figures with 10 points.
The Wolves are on the road again Friday when they visit River Ridge for another region matchup starting at 8:30 p.m.
Rome girls 36, Creekview 35
The Lady Wolves trailed almost the entire game but took the lead when it mattered most down the stretch to earn a region road win on Tuesday.
Rome (11-5, 4-1 6-AAAAAA) was led by Jermiyah Winston's 12 points, and Breana Griffin added 11.
The Lady Wolves are on the road on Friday at River Ridge at 7 p.m. in a crucial matchup between the top two teams in the region standings.
Pepperell girls 53, Coosa 39
The Lady Dragons battled back from a deficit early in the game and slowly pulled away over the final three quarters to grab a region victory over their Floyd County foe.
Pepperell (11-4, 4-3 7-A Division I) found itself in a 10-9 hole after the opening quarter but outscored Coosa 18-13 in the second period to take a 27-23 lead to the half. The Lady Dragons took control with a 15-6 advantage in the third quarter and salted the game away with a business-like fourth.
Two scorers reached double figures for Pepperell with Morgan Willingham scoring 18, including three 3s, and Aysia Day adding 14. Kaitlyn House and Gabi Smith each scored seven.
Coosa (3-14, 2-5) was led by Makenna Manley's 12 points. Ava Osborne added 10, and Abby Jacobs scored seven.
Pepperell is back home on Friday to host Dade County at 6 p.m. Coosa travels to Cedar Bluff (Ala.) for a non-region contest on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Model girls 63, Gordon Central 25
The Lady Devils took control early and maintained a solid lead throughout in a convincing region road win on Tuesday.
Model (8-5, 3-2 7-AA) led 15-9 after one quarter and 29-17 at the half. The Lady Devils put the game away with an 18-1 third quarter.
Javia Samples led 10 Model scorers with 13 points, including a trio of 3s. Rachel Burkhalter added 12 points. August Betz scored eight, and Morgan Wood and Eva Poyner each chipped in with seven.
Model returns home on Friday to host Rockmart at 6 p.m. in another Region 7-AA contest.