Pepperell traveled north and defeated state-ranked Gordon Lee on Monday night 4-3 thanks to a dramatic late rally.
Down to their final out in the seventh, trailing 3-2, the visiting Dragons (2-5) had back-to-back singles that flipped the score to 4-3. In the bottom half of the final inning, with two outs and a runner on, Pepperell catcher Kolby Davis fired a missile to second base, where shortstop Landen Loyd made a diving short-hop swipe tag to end the ball game.
“It was a complete team win today,” said Pepperell head coach Chad Brown. “Good pitching, solid defense and timely hitting.”
Loyd drew the start for the Dragons, matching up against Gordon Lee’s highly touted right-hander, Bo Rhudy. Pepperell jumped on the board early as Ryan Ely led off the game with a single. Kolby Davis drove him in two batters later for the 1-0 lead. Gordon Lee would get a runner to third in the bottom half, but a Loyd strikeout ended inning.
The Trojans threatened again in the second and third, but two more Loyd strikeouts ended the second frame, and a timely double play from Ely at short ended the third.
The Dragons extended the lead in the fourth off the bats of Brenton McGinnis and Gage Owens. The Trojans loaded the bases and cut the lead in half, but Ely came on for Loyd and limited the damage.
“Loyd was strong for us out of the gate tonight, and gave us a shot," said Brown. "Really big for Ryan and the defense to stop the bleeding there in the middle innings. Early in the year, that’s been where we would collapse and take ourselves out of a ballgame."
A Trojan home run in the fifth gave the home team the upper hand until the seventh-inning fireworks. Davis started the inning with a single, with Blake Floyd also singling later in the inning. It was Owens that hit the hard shot to third and hustled down the line to beat the throw with two outs. Davis scored all the way from second as the ball skipped away from the first basemen. Just a couple moments later it was JP Kilgo sending a rocket to center on the first pitch he saw to put the Dragons up for good.
Kilgo, a freshman, was strong offensively for the Dragons, going 4-for-4 on the night. Seniors Davis and Logan Lawrence had two hits each as well. Ely got the win in relief, going 3 2-3 inning with four strikeouts. Loyd finished with four strikeouts in his 3 1-3 innings of work.
Brown was enthusiastic when talking about his freshman having a big night.
“JP grabbed the bull by the horns tonight and took over the ball game," said Brown. "The kid has never stepped in the box and faced anything like that, and he absolutely had no fear.”
Brown also talked about his team’s rough road leading up to region play.
“It’s no secret that we don’t look to schedule non-region wins," said Brown. "We’ve faced two final four teams and a state runner-up in our first five opponents. Everything is magnified in tight games against quality clubs. We’ve been in every game so far this season and couldn’t close the deal late. Those moments needed to cost us a game so we could put it under a microscope and fix it. Tonight we drew a line in the sand. We’ll enjoy this feeling, then hang it in the closet and go back to work tomorrow.”
The Dragons host South Paulding on Wednesday for another non-region test at 4 p.m.
In other recent spring sports action:
SOCCER
Model girls 10, Chattooga 0
The Lady Devils went on the road on Monday and earned a dominant region win thanks to a dynamic offensive attack.
Model (6-0, 3-0 in 7-AA) was led by Sophie Lawing with four goals and one assist. Hadley Johnson also had a hat trick with three goals to go with two assists, and Ashley Vicente Perez scored two goals of her own.
Rounding out the scoring was Payton Brown with one goal for the Lady Devils, and Brown, Kaydence Momon, Madison Parker, Briley Sims, Perry Durden and Railey Davis contributed one assist apiece. Parker, Davis, Lizzie Ely and Jayde Davis were strong on the back line of the defense, and goalkeepers Emma Couch and Ryli Howe split time to earn the shutout.
Model is on the road again on Friday when they visit region foe Fannin County at 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Model girls boys sweep Cedartown
The Devils and Lady Devils hosted Cedartown on Monday for a pair of matches and came away with victories on the boys and girls sides.
The Model boys (3-0) won 5-0 thanks to sweeping the singles lines with wins from Teller Abdou (No. 1), Ethan Ellison (No. 2) and Sam Rutland (No. 3) and the doubles lines with wins from the team of John David Cunningham and Daniel Veillon (No. 1) and the team of Luke Tanner and Xander Jesse (No. 2).
The Lady Devils (3-0) earned a 4-1 victory with singles wins from Tatum Abdou (No. 1) and Tori Calvert (No. 2) and doubles wins from the team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden (No. 1) and Amara Howard and Bella Peed (No. 1).
Both Model teams are at home again on Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center downtown to take on Woodland starting at 4:15 p.m.