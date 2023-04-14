A bases-loaded single ripped to right field set off a celebration at Pepperell on Thursday evening as the Dragons topped region foe Armuchee 6-5 in nine innings after trailing by five runs in the seventh.
The run-scoring single came courtesy of the bat of Cooper Middleton, who had also figured in the five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning that forced extra innings. Middleton delivered the game-winning RBI after JP Kilgo and Hunter Godfrey each knocked singles to center field with one out.
After a strikeout, handing the Dragons their second out of the inning, Blake Floyd drew a walk, loading the bases and setting the stage for Middleton’s single and a wild celebration at first base as Dragons’ players spilled out of the dugout and celebrated with the left fielder.
“We are very, very young, and we keep having young stuff show up in our ball games. We have a lot of skill and talent. We have kids that give us every drop of everything they have, but they don’t have the experience yet,” Pepperell head coach Chad Brown said. “The youth bit us several times tonight. But we also find ways to do magical stuff.”
The thought of the Dragons grabbing the region win seemed a bit far-fetched entering the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Indians held a 5-0 advantage. Although Pepperell had stranded six baserunners to that point, none of them had reached third base yet. After the bottom of the inning started with a strikeout, leaving Pepperell with only two outs in the contest, the Dragons came to life.
Middleton and Ayden Frazier each lashed singles to center field and Kaleb Davis then reached base when he was hit by a pitch. Layton Sanford followed by getting hit by a pitch, scoring the first run.
Ryan Ely was then hit by a pitch, scoring the second run. Kilgo singled to left field to keep the rally going, scoring Davis and cutting the Armuchee lead to 5-3.
Godfrey proceeded to hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Sanford. The sacrifice cut the lead to 5-4 but also handed the Dragons their second out of the inning.
Gage Owens then drilled a grounder midway between first and second base, and the Indians weren't able to field it cleanly, allowing him to reach on an error and also letting Ely score the tying run. A strikeout ended the inning but the tie sent the contest into extra innings.
“We talk about passing the torch and being a good teammate. I lost count of the number of hit-by-pitches in the seventh inning alone, and that’s just being a good teammate,” Brown said. “We have a whole group of Dragons that are good teammates. That’s what won that game for us was kids coming together and being good teammates.”
The Indians grabbed control of the game in the second inning behind a couple of walks and some timely hitting. Blake Mathis led off the top of the second with a walk, Ethan Campbell got hit by a pitch and then Blaine Ragland drew a walk as well, loading the bases for Armuchee.
Jackson Coonley delivered the first key hit, blasting a double to center field which scored all three runners, giving the Indians a 3-0 lead. Coonley stole third base and then came home to score when Chandler Desanto smashed a single to center field, handing the Indians the early 4-0 advantage.
Two innings later in the top of the fourth, the Indians added one extra run. Campbell reached first base on an infield single before eventually coming around and scoring on an error, upping the Indians' advantage to 5-0.
Coonley ended the day going 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and three RBIs. Campbell went 2-for-4 from the plate with one run. He also pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out two and holding Pepperell’s bats in check until the final inning.
Kilgo went 3-for-5 for the Dragons with three singles, an RBI and a run. Middleton was 2-for-4 with two singles and the RBI. Davis added two hits with a double and a run.
Pepperell’s Kameron Stager earned the win, pitching two and 2/3 innings and not allowing any runs.
The win moves the Dragons to 19-7 overall and 12-3 in Region 7-A Division I, keeping them in first place heading into next week’s final three-game region series against Trion, who currently sits in the second spot. Pepperell needs one win in the series to clinch the region title. The series starts on Tuesday at Pepperell with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
“It’s a region championship series. Whether we win or lose that series, it’s going to show us what a playoff series looks like. No matter what, we’ve got to find a way to go in there and win two out of three. You’ve got to overcome adversity and find a way to win,” Brown said. “We started in January talking about the region championship, and these kids get a chance to play for one next week.”
Armuchee moves to 14-12 overall and 8-7 in region play with a big series against Dade County next week, as the Indians continue to fight for one of the final two playoff spots from the region. The series starts on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Armuchee.