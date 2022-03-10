It took a few innings for the Pepperell offense to get going on Thursday afternoon, but once they did the runs came in bunches as they rolled to a 13-1 mercy-rule shortened victory in five innings against Chattooga.
The Dragons (4-6, 1-0 in Region 7-AA) scored a run in the first inning on a Chattooga error but were unable to push any more across in the inning and then went in order in the second before the visiting Indians scored a run to tie it in the third. That’s when the bats showed up in a big way for Pepperell as they strung together several solid at-bats in a row in the third to score eight runs in the frame to completely shift the momentum in their favor.
The Pepperell offense put the finishing touches on in the bottom of the fourth with four more runs, and they then got the final three outs in the top of the fifth to send Chattooga to a lopsided loss in the region opener for both squads.
“It’s nice to get one in the win column in the region standings,” said Pepperell head coach Chad Brown. “Our timing was a little off early at the plate, but once we stopped trying to do too much, we had success at the plate and on the bases. I told them to stop hitting the ball in the air and get it on the ground. We started to hit some line shots. We just stopped trying to do too much, we got a bunt down and got deep in counts. Hitting is contagious. Once you get a couple runs it can turn in to nine or 10 quickly.”
Leading the way offensively for the Dragons was Landen Loyd and Logan Lawrence each with multi-hit days. Loyd drove in one run, stole two bases and scored two runs, and Lawrence had an RBI and scored a run as well. Chandler Hall contributed a pinch-hit single to drive in two runs, Dakota Corntassel and Grant Sheppard each had a hit and an RBI and Brenton McGinnis added a hit and scored two runs as well.
Gage Owens contributed a hit and scored a run for the Dragons also, Ryan Ely reached base twice on walks and scored a run and JP Kilgo drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI.
On the mound for Pepperell Layton Sanford earned the win by going four innings and allowing one run on three hits while striking out six. He had one tough inning in the second as Chattooga (0-9, 0-1) had several runners reach base, but he was able to limit the damage to just one run with some quality pitches and strong defense behind him.
Ethan Tucker came on to work a scoreless 1-2-3 inning in the fifth to close out the game as he struck out two batters.
“Layton settled in and threw strikes today,” said Brown. “When he does that he’s tough to hit. He got out of that second inning and limited the damage, and we had some really good defensive plays today especially at first base.
“Ethan came in and pitched well in the fifth. He threw his breaking ball well, and if he continues to do that he will have hitters off stride a lot.”
One of Chattooga’s lone bright spots in the game was Brody Mobbs who went 2-for-2 with an RBI from the leadoff spot. Raeden Sumner had the Indians only other hit. Lucas Adams reached base on a hit-by-pitch, and Sam Forsyth scored their only run.
The two teams will get together again Friday as Pepperell travels to Chattooga for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.