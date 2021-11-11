Playoff time has arrived, and every team still playing knows it’s either win or go home from here on out.
Pepperell will open their postseason on Friday when they travel to Callaway for a Class AA First Round showdown as they Dragons make their seventh straight State appearance.
Here’s a more in-depth look at the matchup and what to expect:
Pepperell (5-5) at Callaway (7-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Callaway leads 2-1
Last Meeting: Callaway won 35-14 at home on Oct. 23, 2015
Pepperell Key Players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Jr.), Jon Shields (WR/DB, Sr.), Kolby Davis (LB/RB, Sr.)
Callaway Key Players: Deshun Coleman (QB, Soph.), Jaquavious Whitfield (RB, Jr.), Carlos Billingslea (WR/DB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Dragons went on a late-season run that saw them win their final four games of the regular season and enter the playoffs playing their best ball. They will meet a Callaway team that is pretty hot themselves, winning their final three games of the regular season following a two-game losing skid in the middle of the schedule. So something’s got to give, right? Pepperell’s running game has been strong recently with bellcow back DJ Rogers putting together several huge performances, including going for 194 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries during their dominant win at Dragon Stadium last Friday behind a tough and cohesive Pepperell offensive line. Pepperell’s defense has been solid recently as well, forcing several turnovers a game during their winning streak. Callaway has shown they can overcome adversity in 2021 with the most recent example being a 24-21 second-half comeback win over Heard County last Friday to clinch the No. 2 seed from their region and home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The two teams have four common opponents, including Haralson County, Bremen, Temple and Heard County with the Cavaliers going 3-1 against the quartet with their lone loss to region champion Haralson County while Pepperell struggled to a 1-3 record in those games with their lone win coming against Temple. That was much earlier in the season, however, when the Dragons were struggling to find an identity on both sides of the ball. These two teams have a short history with Callaway winning both matchups when they were in the same region for a brief time in 2014 and 2015, but Pepperell earned a huge win at Callaway back in 2008 in the second round of the playoffs during one of the Dragons’ memorable postseason runs. Expect this game to be competitive with two tough teams going blow for blow early on, and each team’s running game making big plays to grab the momentum. Pepperell hangs in for a while, but the Cavaliers’ depth and athleticism eventually allow them to pull away for a victory to extend their season and put an end to the Dragons postseason run.
Prediction: Callaway wins 31-23.
Unity Christian (7-3) at Peachtree Academy (3-4)
Time: TBA
Unity Christian Key Players: John Nance (QB/LB, Sr.), Bailey Mohler (LB/FB, Sr.), Cooper Giddens (WR/DB, Soph.)
Outlook: The Lions closed out the regular season with a dominant victory over Our Lady of Mercy last week and now turn the page to the postseason, where they have made some impressive and deep runs in the past few years. They should continue to display their high-octane offense to lead the way to a big win to extend their 2021 season.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins, 47-21.