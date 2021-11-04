It’s almost hard to believe, but the final week of the regular season is upon us, and multiple local teams have games with big playoff implications while others are just trying to finish the season strong.
Rome heads on the road, looking for a win and some other dominoes to fall in order to claim a region title. Pepperell hosts rival Coosa in a Floyd County matchup with the Dragons aiming for a win to solidify their playoff position in Region 7-AA. Several other teams are in action as well, including Model at home and Armuchee on the road as those teams will close out 2021 tonight with what they hope is a strong closing statement.
Here’s a look at all of the matchups involving local teams and what to expect:
Coosa (1-8, 1-4) at Pepperell (4-5, 3-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Pepperell leads 34-23-1
Last Meeting: Pepperell won 42-0 at Coosa on Sept. 27, 2019
Pepperell Key Players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Jr.), Brennen Tillery (DL/OL, Sr.), Matthew Waddell (QB/DB, Jr.)
Coosa Key Players: DJ Hames (RB/DB, Jr.), Deolis Millsap (DL/OL, Sr.), Josh Dixon (RB/LB, Jr.)
Outlook: Two Floyd County rivals get together on Friday night, and their seasons are on two different trajectories. The Dragons are looking for a win to enter the postseason with momentum and keep alive hopes of improving their seed in 7-AA as they could force a three-way tie for the final three spots with a win and a Dade County loss. The Eagles, on the other hand, are hoping to wrap up their 2021 campaign with a huge win to head into the offseason on a positive after a tough last few months as they saw a young team struggle in the non-region and region schedule. Pepperell has really gotten on track in the last few weeks with some great work from their running game, led by back DJ Rogers, and their defense, who has forced several turnovers in their three straight wins over Gordon Central, Model and Chattooga. Coosa has had a rougher go of it, giving up a lot of points in losses at Dade County and at home against Fannin County. Expect the Dragons to control the game from the start, using their physicality and rushing game to outmatch Coosa’s defense. The cannon will fire a lot in Lindale this week.
Prediction: Pepperell wins 40-18.
Rome (7-2, 5-1) at Paulding County (3-6, 1-5)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Rome leads 13-0
Last Meeting: Rome won 56-27 at home on Nov. 20, 2020
Rome Key Players: Bryson Hill (RB/DB, Sr.), Reece Fountain (QB, Soph.), Jyrine Griffin (LB/RB, Sr.)
Paulding County Key Players: Brayden Mauldin (QB, Sr.), Frantzyr Chardavoine (WR, Jr.), Kahlil Jones (WR/DB, Jr.)
Outlook: A few weeks ago when Rome dropped a close game against South Paulding in their region opener, some people wrote off the Wolves’ chances of claiming the 5-AAAAAA title. But all they have done since then is reel off five straight wins in region play in dominant fashion, and now they stand on the doorstep of hoisting that much-desired region championship trophy. With a win on Friday at Paulding County and a win by South Paulding and Carrollton or a loss by South Paulding, Rome will do just that as they would win a three-way tiebreaker between the three teams for the top spot. The Wolves are coming off an impressive win over playoff contender Douglas County last week on Senior Night at Barron Stadium as running back Bryson Hill continued his great senior season with four more touchdowns on the ground, and the Wolves’ defense forced five turnovers. The Patriots’ have been competitive in some of their region games, despite their 1-5 record in region play, and they are coming off a one-point win over Dalton. They would like nothing more than to play spoiler with an upset of Rome in their final game of the season, but the Wolves are too talented and focused to let that happen.
Prediction: Rome wins 42-17.
Armuchee (5-3, 1-3) at Bowdon (8-1, 4-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Bowdon leads 11-2
Last Meeting: Bowdon won 61-17 at Armuchee on Nov. 20, 2020
Armuchee Key Players: Chandler Desanto (QB, Jr.), JJ House (WR/DB, Sr.), JR Early (DL/TE, Sr.)
Bowdon Key Players: Robert McNeal (QB/DB, Jr.), Andrew Hopson (DB/WR, Sr.), Asher Christopher (DL/TE, Jr.)
Outlook: The Indians saw their playoff hopes come to an end last Friday in a 16-14 loss against Gordon Lee in a game where they battled to the end but it just wasn’t to be. But even though the postseason won’t be on the line this Friday, Armuchee has plenty of motivation. Their head coach Jeremy Green informed his team after last Friday’s game that he had to step away for the final contest on the schedule in order to begin treatment this week after he was recently diagnosed with throat cancer. So you know his players are definitely ready to play extremely hard for their coach, who has rebuilt the program over the last four years since taking the job and has them on their way to their first winning season since 2009. They are heading on the road to face a stout Bowdon team, however, that has clinched the Region 6-A public crown and is a win away from an undefeated region record. The Red Devils have put up some huge offensive numbers in 2021 in both the passing and running game so Armuchee’s defense has their work cut out for them. A few turnovers early on wouldn’t hurt in the Indians’ effort for an upset win on the road, but after keeping it competitive in the first couple quarters, Bowdon’s depth takes over and allows them to pull away in the second half.
Prediction: Bowdon wins 39-20.
Gordon Central (0-9, 0-5) at Model (2-7, 1-4)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Gordon Central leads 8-7
Last Meeting: Model won 28-7 at Gordon Central on Nov. 21, 2020
Model Key Players: Joey Samples (RB/LB, Jr.), Daniel Jolly (RB/DB, Jr.), Dillon Silver (QB/DB, Jr.)
Gordon Central Key Players: Sean Gray (RB/DB, Sr.), Peyton Wilson (QB/DB, Jr.), Brison McGinnis (RB/DB, Sr.)
Outlook: Model is playing for pride this week as they can’t qualify for the postseason, but even with their record what it is, they have still made a lot of progress over the course of the last few months as they have broken in almost an entirely new set of starters following their playoff run in 2020. Many players have stepped up as go-to guys in recent weeks, including Daniel Jolly and Joey Samples just to name a few, and they will get the chance to have another big night in Shannon this Friday as they welcome the winless Gordon Central Warriors to town for Senior Night. The Devils are aiming to send out their seniors with a win and give their underclassmen a huge positive to head into the offseason with as the square off against a Gordon Central squad desperate for some success to end a year of tough losses and bad breaks. The Warriors have some talented playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, but Model is better in all three phases. That will show in a big way on Friday night.
Prediction: Model wins 38-17.
Our Lady of Mercy (0-9) at Unity Christian (6-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Unity Christian Key Players: John Nance (QB/LB, Sr.), Bailey Mohler (LB/FB, Sr.), Cooper Giddens (WR/DB, Soph.)
Outlook: The Lions are coming off a tough loss on the road last week at Lanier Christian Academy, but they have a great opportunity to get back in the win column and gather some steam with the postseason approaching as they host a winless Our Lady of Mercy squad at Grizzard Park on Friday. Expect John Nance to lead the Lions’ offense to another huge night offensively as they establish control early and never let it go in a dominant victory.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins, 52-14.