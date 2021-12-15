Pepperell may have taken a pair of losses on their home mats on Tuesday night, but they are hoping the lessons learned and experience gained will serve more of a purpose that a couple of wins in the near future.
The Dragons, wrestling without multiple key guys due to illness and injury, suffered losses to Fort Payne (Ala.) and Cartersville in two close, hard-fought duals matches, but head coach Austin Sanders said he was still excited about the way his team battled and the chance for younger guys to step up to fill the void left be their missing wrestlers on Tuesday.
"We were down three wrestlers, but we were still in the position to win both matches because our guys fought hard and kept things close," said Sanders. "We had several kids get a lot of mat time, and that's big for them. To have guys that could step in and get that mat time is very valuable for them. They aren't used to that so it shows them what they need to do to be able to compete in varsity matches like that. It also gives them some confidence and makes them want to get better. Overall, I'm proud of our team tonight. We lost two matches, but we showed what kind of toughness and focus we have."
The Dragons opened the night by taking on Fort Payne and in a match with several ups and downs, twists and turns, the visitors pulled out a 45-36 victory.
In the final dual of the night, Pepperell and Cartersville went blow for blow as each team got impressive performances in key spots. In the end, the teams finished tied on the scoreboard at 42-42, but the Hurricanes earned the win on criteria due to least forfeits surrendered.
Leading the Dragons with 2-0 efforts on Tuesday were Cory Moten (120 pounds), Kolton Edge (145), Jackson Lawrence (152), Eric Jensen (170) and Parker Glenn (195).
It was also a special night for the Pepperell program as they celebrated Alumni Night with several former Dragon Wrestlers, including multiple State champs and State placers, being in attendance.
"It was good to have Alumni Night and have some former Pepperell wrestlers come to be a part of it," said Sanders. "We had some state champs here and some other guys that had a lot of success while wrestling at Pepperell. We just wanted to honor them and give them a chance to be back around the program. They mean a lot to the Pepperell Wrestling program."
The Dragons will next compete at Temple in a quad meet on Friday at 5 p.m. and then at the Garvin Edwards Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday at Armuchee High on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Sanders said these next few weeks are aimed toward getting in some good competition and healing up before Area Duals in early January.
"We're getting close to (Area) Duals...I feel like when we have all our guys healthy and in the lineup we can hang with the best of them," said Sanders. "We want to compete well the next couple weeks, but the big thing is to get our guys healthy and rested up. I think that will give us a shot to win at Duals."