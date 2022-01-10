It was a long, hard day of wrestling on Saturday, and at the end of it, only the toughest teams survived to battle on and keep their State Duals hopes alive.
The Area 7-AA Duals were held at Chattooga High on Saturday with four berths to Class AA Duals Qualifiers this coming weekend on the line. After round-robin matches between all six teams in the area, Dade County, Pepperell, Model and Coosa were the top four teams thanks to their performances, and that quartet earned the right to move on to battle for a State berth.
Pepperell led the local efforts as they went 4-1 on the day to take the runner-up spot behind Area Duals champion Dade County. The Dragons defeated Chattooga 54-30, Coosa 57-24, Gordon Central 60-21 and Model 48-33 to claim second-place.
“The guys wrestled with a purpose today,” said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. “We still had a few holes in the lineup, and our other guys stepped up to make sure we were still in a position to be successful. Our area is one of the tougher areas in AA so to come away as the runner-up is a big deal, and I’m proud of our guys.”
Finishing the day undefeated for Pepperell was Kevin Hall (132), Devin Frost (152), Eric Jensen (160), Matthew Waddell (170) and Waylon Miller (182).
Model also moves on to Duals Qualifiers after they went 3-2 on Saturday to take third, defeating Coosa, Gordon Central and Chattooga and dropping matches to Pepperell and Dade County.
The Coosa Eagles managed to claim the final berth to Duals Qualifiers with a fourth-place finish on Saturday. They earned wins over Chattooga and Gordon Central and dropped matches to the top three teams, Dade County, Pepperell and Model.
“We’re glad to advance to the next round again,” said Coosa head coach Chris Parker. “We’ve got a lot of young guys that are stepping up.”
Pepperell will travel to No. 1 seed Cook on Friday for their Class AA Duals Qualifier starting at 3 p.m. along with Westside-Augusta and Southwest.
“We have to travel next weekend to Cook County to wrestle for a State Duals berth, but I have no doubt our guys will welcome the challenge and give it their best effort,” said Sanders of his Dragons squad.
Model will be on the road as well at No. 1 seed Lamar County along with Elbert County and Dodge County, and Coosa will travel to No. 1 seed Oglethorpe County along with Jeff Davis and Putnam County. Both of those qualifiers will be held on Saturday with a time to be announced.
Armuchee and Darlington also earned berths in the Class A Duals Qualifiers. The Indians will travel to Screven County along with Mt. Zion and Brookstone, and the Tigers will visit Landmark Christian along with Dublin and Schley County.