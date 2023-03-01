It was a busy day of spring sports on Tuesday, including the Pepperell, Armuchee and Coosa baseball teams all picking up non-region wins.
Here are the details on those games as well as other action involving local teams:
BASEBALL
Pepperell 6, Heard County 0
The Dragons earned an impressive non-region home win behind a dominant outing from Layton Sanford at Otis Gilbreath Field.
Sanford went the distance for Pepperell (3-4), tossing seven innings for the complete-game shutout win and allowing just two hits while striking out eight. He also had a big day at the plate with two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs.
Kaleb Davis had a 2-for-4 effort in the leadoff spot with a triple and an RBI, and Gage Owens contributed a double and an RBI as well. Ryan Ely chipped in with a hit and an RBI, and Blake Floyd had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored.
Pepperell was at Woodland on Wednesday for a non-region contest and are scheduled to visit Cedartown on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Armuchee 4, Southeast Whitfield 1
The Indians added another nice win to their total early in the season with Jack Rogers tossing a gem on the mound.
Armuchee (6-2) saw Rogers go six innings to earn the win as he gave up one unearned run on three hits with 12 strikeouts.
The Indians scored two in the third and one in the fourth before adding one more insurance run in the seventh. Ethan Campbell came on to get the final three outs and didn't allow a run or a hit and struck out one.
At the plate for Armuchee, Luke Lively had a pair of hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs to lead the charge. Tristian Young had a double and an RBI also, and Blake Mathis contributed a double among two hits. Campbell drove in a run and had a hit, and Chandler Desanto chipped in with a hit and scored a run.
The Indians are scheduled to host Model for a non-region test on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Coosa 6, Christian Heritage 3
The Eagles had some timely at-bats and stellar pitching to earn their first win of the season.
Coosa (1-3) scored a run in the first and answered a run by Christian Heritage in the third with one of their own to go up 2-1. The Eagles then scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth to seal the victory.
Hayden McBurnett had a pair of hits and three RBIs to lead the Coosa offense. Pacey Smith had two hits and an RBI, and Gavin East contributed a double and scored a run. Colton McBurnett drove in two and had a hit, and Andrew Earwood, Andrew Holt and Ryan Smith all had a hit and scored a run. Trent Cantrell drew two walks and scored two runs.
On the mound Earwood pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing one run on one hit with six strikeouts. Hayden McBurnett and Colton McBurnett each pitched one inning and gave up one run apiece. Hayden McBurnett struck out two.
Coosa hosted Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Wednesday and are scheduled to visit Bremen on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Model boys 5, Gordon Central 0
The Devils went on the road and earned a shutout win over a region opponent on Tuesday.
Model (3-3-1, 2-1 7-AA) had a pair of goals each from Lakin Dancause and Elijah Marshall, and Evans Drinkard scored the other goal.
Benton Potts contributed a pair of assists, and Ridge Hardaker had one assist as well. Kevin Espinoza, Dakota Sapp and Wyatt Patterson all were strong defensively, and keeper Tanner Couey recorded four saves to preserve the shutout.
Model is scheduled to host region foe Fannin County on Friday at 7 p.m.
Model girls 10, Gordon Central 0
The Lady Devils scored in a multitude of ways to secure a mercy-rule shortened road win in region play.
Sophie Lawing led Model (5-0, 3-0 7-AA) with four goals and an assist. Hennessy Reyes and Briley Sims each had two goals and one assist.
Hadley Johnson and Sadeen Khateeb scored the other two goals. Molly Allmon and Claire Allmon contributed two assists apiece, and Johnson, Railey Davis and Madison Parker each had one.
Ryli Howe and Emma Couch each played in goal and recorded one save apiece for the combined clean sheet.
Model will host Fannin County on Friday at 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Model sweeps Gordon Central
The Devils and Lady Devils each went on the road and earned 5-0 wins.
For the Model boys (2-0), Cooper Heard, John David Cunningham and Orgil Adams swept the singles competition at the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively. In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Daniel Veillon and Malachi Veillon and the No. 2 team of Sam Rutland and Luke Tanner earned two-set wins as well.
The Model girls (2-0) were led by Tori Calvert (No. 1), Caroline Goss (No. 2) and Nora Stone (No. 3) for singles wins. On the doubles courts the team of Amara Howard and Bella Peed (No. 1) and the team of Althea Holden and Annie Couey (No. 2) won in two sets.
Model will visit Rockmart on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Armuchee girls, boys defeat Dade County
Both the Indians and Lady Indians took down Dade County for 5-0 wins at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Armuchee girls (1-1) got singles wins from Isabel Morales (No. 1), Kileigh Barcomb (No. 2) and Mallory Hulsey (No. 3). The doubles teams of Aubrie Cordle and Kelsey Wooten (No. 1) and Ally Hawkins and Jubilee Smith (No. 2) completed the sweep.
The Armuchee boys (1-1) had singles wins from Cade Henderson (No. 1), Bo Bennett (No. 2) and Dylan Pierce (No. 3). The doubles teams of Sam Woodard and Jordan Joyce (No. 1) and Ryan Strickland and Addison Blanton (No. 2) each won in two sets as well.
Armuchee was back on the courts to take on Coosa on Wednesday and will take on Pepperell on Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College starting at 4 p.m.