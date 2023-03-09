Though it's only the opening series of Region 7-A Division I play, both Pepperell and Darlington knew the importance of Wednesday's game as it could have lasting effects down the road when the postseason arrives.
The two local rivals certainly played like it in Wednesday's Game 2 of the series at Otis Gilbreath Field in Lindale, battling into extra innings with strong pitching and a few timely hits apiece before an opposite-field single by Pepperell's JP Kilgo brought home teammate Ryan Ely for the winning run in the eighth in a 2-1 walk-off win for the Dragons.
With the game tied 1-1 after seven frames, the contest went to extras, and Darlington threatened in the top half of the eighth, loading the bases before Pepperell's Cade Middleton got a huge strikeout to end the inning and leave the bases loaded for the Tigers.
Ely proceeded to earn a leadoff walk in the bottom half of the inning and eventually stole second to move into scoring position. After a long at-bat in which he fouled off eight pitches, Kilgo rocketed a shot the other way that tipped off the second-baseman's glove and into short right field, allowing Ely to round third and score standing up to send the home team into a wild victory celebration.
"That's just a great game between two teams fighting hard and neither deserved to lose," said Pepperell head coach Chad Brown. "I think we came in a little too high after how we beat them yesterday, and Darlington showed up today ready to play. They got a bulldog performance from their pitcher (Hill Shropshire) who really made it tough on us at the plate, but our guy (Ely) came up big on the mound too to give us a shot.
"We hurt ourselves some on the bases with some mistakes or not getting bunts down or whatever else, but Darlington got big outs too. But JP stepped up there and had a great, unselfish at-bat. He's a big power hitter that could've easily tried to take a big swing and hit the ball 500 feet, but he took what was given to him and hit it hard to the right side. That is the kind of approach I was trying to preach to our guys all night so it was fitting that it was the one that won us the ballgame."
The victory clinches the win in the series for the Dragons (7-4, 2-0 7-A Division I) after they won in convincing fashion 11-0 at Darlington on Tuesday in Game 1. The two teams will complete the three-game set back at Darlington on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In Wednesday's contest each pitcher shut down the opposing lineup for several innings before Pepperell finally broke through in the fourth on an RBI single by Gage Owens to bring in Ely who had singled to lead off the frame.
That's the way it stayed for a few more innings before Darlington (5-7, 0-2) evened the game with a clutch, two-out RBI single by Talan Shirey to drive home Logan Floyd who had singled earlier in the inning.
"I liked what I saw from our guys tonight. I'm proud of the way they fought and played hard especially after how the first game went," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "I hate that it ended the way it did with our guys coming up a little short, but in a game like this it comes down to who can outlast who. Credit to Pepperell for outlasting us tonight."
Middleton got the win for the Dragons after coming on in the seventh and pitching two scoreless frames as he didn't allow a hit, struck out five and walked three. Ely got a no decision after pitching six innings and allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
Shropshire also got a no decision for Darlington after pitching 6 2/3 and giving up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk. Shirey came in to get a big out in the seventh but took the loss following Pepperell's eighth-inning heroics. He allowed one run on one hit with two walks.
At the plate, Kilgo went 2-for-4, including his walk-off single. Ely had a hit, drew a walk and scored two runs, and Owens and Layton Sanford had the other two hits for Pepperell.
Shirey finished 2-for-3 for the Tigers with an RBI and a walk. Floyd added a hit, two walks and a run scored, and Slade Clevenger, Bagley Larry and Ashton Albers had the other three hits.
Brown said with as tough a region as his Dragons play in, the importance of getting wins in region play is definitely something his team has focused on no matter what part of the schedule it is.
"Starting off on the right foot and taking the first two gives us a leg up for sure," said Brown. "This is a very good baseball region. You have to win series and avoid sweeps. You really don't know which win or loss will make the difference when it comes time for playoff seeding so you have to try to get every single one you can. I think our tough schedule early has prepared us for region play and for games like this."
After starting the season 1-4, Pepperell has now won six straight going into Saturday's series finale at Darlington.