After dropping a run-rule shortened game earlier in the week against Model, the Pepperell Dragons turned the tables on Friday as they earned a quality 8-1 victory on the Devils' home field.
Pepperell (2-4) scored four runs in the top of the second and added four more in the fifth while holding the Devils' lineup to just one run on three hits in the game.
Ryan Ely started and pitched five strong innings to earn the Dragons as he allowed one unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Layton Sanford came in to pitch two scoreless innings of relief as he didn't allow a hit and struck out two.
Offensively, Pepperell was led by Blake Floyd with a double and three RBIs. Sam Ross added a double and scored a run, and Ely and Gage Owens each contributed a hit and an RBI.
Sanford had a hit and scored two runs, Hunter Godfrey drew two walks and scored two runs, and Ayden Frazier contributed an RBI and scored two runs.
For Model (3-1) Brant Pace had a triple and an RBI. Hudson Latimer and Cooper Dean had the Devils only other hits with one apiece.
Reece Grodeman took the loss after pitching two innings and allowing four unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Frank Curry tossed three innings and gave up four unearned runs as well on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk, and Cooper Dean pitched two innings and didn't allow a run while giving up just one hit and striking out three.
Pepperell will host Heard County for a tough non-region test on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Model was back home to take on Darlington on Monday and will host Gordon Lee on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In other prep sports action recently:
BASEBALL
Darlington splits in Brunswick
Darlington traveled to Brunswick to play a pair of games on Friday and Saturday and came away with a split.
The Tigers (3-4) lost to North Springs on Friday afternoon 7-2. Hill Shropshire pitched five innings and took the loss after giving up seven runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Josh Butler pitched two innings of scoreless relief and didn't allow a hit while striking out two.
At the plate, Tommy Bethel had a pair of hits, including a double, with an RBI to lead the totals. Logan Floyd also had a hit and an RBI, and Grey Fricks added a double. Shropshire, Slade Clevenger and Myles Twyman also had a hit.
Darlington finished the trip strong on Saturday morning with a 6-2 victory over Fannin County. Floyd earned the win by pitching 6 2/3 innings and giving up two unearned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts. Ashton Albers came in to get the save by pitching 1/3 of an inning without allowing a hit or run.
Floyd had a double and two RBIs at the plate, and Bethel contributed a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Clevenger also had a hit, a walk and an RBI, Bagley Larry drove in a run with a sac fly and Briant Powell had a double.
Darlington was on the road at Model for a non-region contest on Monday and will host Mt. Bethel Christian Academy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
SOCCER
Pepperell girls 6, Coosa 2
The Lady Dragons defended their home field to earn a win over county rival Coosa on Friday night.
Pepperell (5-2) led 3-2 at the half but pulled away over the final 40 minutes with three unanswered goals.
Abby Silver and Aidyn Hurst each had hat tricks for three goals apiece to account for the Lady Dragons' scoring. Hurst added two assists as well.
Goalkeeper Morgan Langley recorded seven saves for Pepperell, and defenders Madeline Keith, Madison Poole, Jenna Grace Johnson and Riley Allen played strong games as well.
"After coming off a tough loss to Darlington on Tuesday, we had to make some adjustments and get our mental game back on track," said Pepperell head coach Deana Spranza. "The girls went out tonight and showed out, they communicated well, connected passes, defended our goal and played hard for 80 minutes. We are very proud of their performance tonight. We still have work to do, and we have set some huge goals for the team but we won’t stop.”
Pepperell hosted Fannin County on Monday for a non-region contest and are back at home on Wednesday for a region game against Dade County starting at 5 p.m.