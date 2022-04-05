The bats may have provided all three of Pepperell's runs late in Monday's region contest, but they were right on time for the Dragons and starter Landen Loyd.
Loyd pitched six dominant shutout innings and his offense provided him with all the support he needed thanks to a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth in a 3-0 victory at home over 7-AA foe Dade County.
The game was scoreless into the sixth as Loyd and Dade County starter Brodie Swader matched each other with scoreless frame after scoreless frame, but Pepperell (10-9, 7-3 in 7-AA) was able to finally string some hits together in the bottom of the sixth to grab the lead. The rally started with a one-out single by Logan Lawrence, and Brenton McGinnis followed that with a single of his own. Dakota Corntassel then stepped into the box and connected for a clutch single to left to drive in Kaleb Davis, who had come on to pinch run for Lawrence, to push the Dragons ahead for the first time.
The Pepperell offense wasn't done yet, however, as Gage Owens followed with a hard-hit ball through the infield and into the right-field gap for a double that drove in pinch-runner Ayden Frazier and Corntassel to push the advantage to three runs.
"We had some good at-bats the first several innings but weren't able to do much damage against (Swader), but we knew it was going to be tough against him," said Pepperell head coach Chad Brown. "We finally were able to break through in the sixth. Dakota had been struggling, and it was one of those things where I just had to tell him to quit worrying about it and quit over-working to try to get out of his own head. That big hit was a really nice slump-buster. And Gage Owens was big too after that.
"It was a tough win...one of those that might take a few years off a coach's life with us not getting any offense until the sixth. But Dade County is a good team so we are happy to get this one to start the series this week."
Loyd finished with six shutout innings for the win on the mound as he allowed just three hits and struck out 10.
"I told him when he left after the sixth that today was the best I've seen him throw," said Brown. "He was in command, he located and he could throw three different pitches ay any count. I think that is what is going to carry him even at the next level. He gave us a chance today, but he had his match with (Swader). That kid pitched his tail off too. We knew one run might win the game today, and we were glad to finally get a couple in the sixth."
Loyd didn't get into too many jams during Monday's impressive outing, but when he did, he was able to get out of them with no damage. One of those came in the top of the sixth when Dade County's Swader reached on an error and was able to make his way to third with no outs. Loyd followed by getting two groundouts to third and a strikeout to end the inning and leave Swader stranded to set the stage for the Dragons' rally in the bottom half of the frame.
"That was huge," said Loyd of the sequence. "That gave us momentum going in to the sixth. Gage (Owens) made two big plays at third, and then I got that strikeout. That kept us in the game, and then our bats came through after that."
Corntassel came on in the seventh to work a scoreless 1-2-3 inning and strike out one to earn the save for Pepperell.
Owens was the lone Dragon with multiple hits in the contest, including his two-run double in the sixth. Lawrence, McGinnis and Corntassel also had a hit apiece with Corntassel adding the go-ahead RBI, and Blake Floyd and Kolby Davis each reached base on walks in the win.
Swader took the loss for Dade County (12-9, 4-6) despite solid work on the mound as he went 5 1-3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out four. Brayden Nethery came on in relief and pitched the final 2-3 of the sixth and allowed a hit.
Swader also had a double at the plate to lead the Wolverines' offense. Zeke Wheeler and Eli Kimball had the only other hits for Dade County, and Mason Gatlin reached on a walk.
The two teams are scheduled to complete the three-game series on Wednesday with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. at Dade County, but inclement weather could force a rescheduling. Brown and Loyd both stressed the importance of finishing the series strong.
"We're going to try to get the kids in here and spend some time together and get some work done during spring break week," said Brown. "We will see what the weather is going to do, but we know we've got to go up to Trenton sometime this week and try to win a couple ballgames. It's a tough place to play for us. We haven't won there in the last few years so we want to break that up."
"This series is definitely a big one," added Loyd. "This one could determine where we finish toward the top of the region so we know we've got to go get after it up there (at Dade County)."