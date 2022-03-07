It was going to be a memorable night, regardless of outcome, as the Pepperell Dragons were lined up to host Cedartown in the confines of State Mutual Stadium on Saturday evening. But after seven innings, memorable reached a whole new level as the Dragons knocked off the ranked Bulldogs by a 5-1 score.
Logan Lawrence drew the start for Pepperell (3-6) and had to shake some nerves early. With one out, following a single by Cedartown's Eli Barrow, Dylan Cupp, who reached via a base on balls, was thrown out attempting to steal third by Dragons' catcher Kolby Davis. Lawrence induced a pop-up to end the Bulldogs' threat.
The Dragons struck for two in the bottom half of the first to take the lead on a single by Landen Loyd and a sac-fly from Blake Floyd.
Both starters would get settled in the second inning as Lawrence worked a clean frame, and Bulldogs starter Reece Tanner worked around a Brenton McGinnis single.
The Bulldogs (4-4) would start to get to Lawrence again in the third, after a leadoff single by Tony Ware. Cupp singled two batters later, advancing Ware to third. Tanner helped his own cause with an RBI-single to cut the Dragon lead in half. The Dragons intentionally walked Barrow to load the bases with one out. Lawrence then recorded a big strikeout (his only of the game) for the second out, and Dragon shortstop Ryan Ely made a diving catch in shallow center to maintain the lead.
That score would hold until the Dragons tacked on in a big fourth inning. Freshman JP Kilgo led off the frame with a single, McGinnis reached on a bunt and Ely loaded the bases with a hard hit ball to left. After Loyd was hit by a pitch to bring in a run, Davis came through with the big hit of the night, plating two more to make the score 5-1.
Pepperell turned to their senior southpaw, Dakota Corntassel, to seal the victory from there. Ethan Tucker saw the mound in the 7th for the Dragons, recording a strikeout and the final out.
Davis and Kilgo lead the way offensively for the Dragons with two hits each. McGinnis, Corntassel and Loyd also contributed hits. Defensively, Davis caught another runner on the base paths in the fourth inning, his 17th caught stealing of the season in the first nine games. Gage Owens, the Dragons second baseman, made the defensive play of the night, stealing a Bulldog hit on a tough glove side play.
Pepperell Head Coach Chad Brown said he was pleased with his squad's composure.
"There were a lot of possible distractions tonight, and a very talented group in the other dugout," said Brown. "I was afraid we'd be tight. But the boys were very relaxed, and it showed in the way they played. The kids had a lot of support behind them...Dragon Country showed up in numbers tonight. Big win for our program."
Brown also spoke highly about his pitchers.
"Lawrence has thrown well for us this season, and he had his best performance tonight," said Brown. "We've talked a lot about not trying to strike kids out, just trying to make them hit your pitch. He and Corn (Corntassel) both had great command tonight, made it look easy...and lucky for them they're throwing to one of the best catchers in the state of Georgia. I love watching Kolby Davis play baseball."
Ware had two hits to lead the Bulldogs, with Cupp, Tanner, Barrow, Xavier Holiday and Jay O'Neal also garnering hits for Cedartown. Tanner pitched the first three innings for the visiting team, striking out two, before giving way to Britt Baxter for the final three innings of work.
Both the Dragons and Bulldogs have region play ahead on the schedule. Pepperell kicks off a three-game set with the Chattooga Indians on Tuesday with a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. in Summerville. They were supposed to start the series Monday before inclement weather forced the postponement to Tuesday. Cedartown will host Ridgeland for a region matchup on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
In other recent prep baseball action:
Model dominates Hiram
The Blue Devils put up 11 runs over a three-inning span on Friday to earn an 11-1 victory in five innings in a non-region home contest.
Model (5-1) first struck in the fourth inning as they broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the frame. They then added three in the fourth and four more in the fifth to force the mercy rule.
Leading the Devils' offense was Jace Armstrong and Jake Ashley with two hits and three RBIs apiece. Armstrong had a double among his two hits. Cooper Dean also had a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate with three runs scored, Dillon Silver added two hits and two runs scored, Jacob Brock contributed a hit and three RBIS, Drake Swiger tallied two hits and Davis Chastain also had a hit, two walks and three runs scored.
On the mound Frank Curry worked four innings to earn the win for Model as he allowed one run on two hits while striking out five. Brock came on to work a scoreless fifth with three strikeouts.
The Devils are scheduled to open their Region 7-AA schedule on Tuesday when they host Fannin County at 5 p.m.
Tigers split home doubleheader
Darlington hosted a pair of games on Saturday and came away with a 1-1 record on the day.
The Tigers defeated Trion 3-1 in the opener and dropped a tough one by a 2-0 score to LaFayette in the final game of the day.
In Game 1, Darlington (5-5) was led offensively by Talan Shirey with a double, triple, RBI, stolen base and run scored. Slade Clevenger and Jack Payne also had a hit and an RBI apiece.
Thomas Norris earned the win on the mound after going three scoreless, hitless innings and striking out one. Caleb Butler also pitched well with four innings of work as he allowed one run (unearned) on three hits while striking out four.
In the loss to LaFayette, the Tigers were limited to three hits with those coming from Butler, Payne and Ashton Albers. Payne took the loss on the mound despite solid work, going two innings and allowing one run on one hit. Norris pitched four innings and only gave up one hit, and Joshua Butler threw an inning as well, giving up one unearned run on two hits and striking out one.
In the first game we played well and again showed a lot of patience during the game with a great outing by our two pitchers," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "Butler threw very well, pitching four innings on a pitch count. Thomas Norris came in and did a superb job holding Trion hitters at bay with no hits and walks. We were able to get two two-out hits in the fifth to give us the lead. It was a good win against a good Trion team.
"Game 2 was a very good game with great pitching from both teams. Norris started the game going four innings with zero runs allowed and one hit. His outing gave us plenty of opportunities to win the game. In both games, Norris threw seven total innings only giving up one hit and zero runs. He was definitely the workhorse for both games. Ultimately giving up five walks and two errors late in the game was not enough to beat a well-coached LaFayette team."
The Tigers were scheduled to open region play on Monday at Walker, but the game was postponed to Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. due to inclement weather. Darlington will host Walker on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.