Pepperell principal Jason Kouns (second from right) reads the dedication of the newly-renamed David M. Jones Fieldhouse during a special ceremony at halftime of Pepperell's game vs. Northwest Whitfield on Friday. Jones is pictured (in red shirt) shaking hands with Pepperell head football coach and athletic director Rick Hurst.
Steven Eckhoff
The letters are held up on the field during a halftime ceremony for the newly-renamed David M. Jones Fieldhouse.
Longtime assistant coach and teacher David Jones has put in a lot of years of work for the Lindale and Pepperell community, and on Friday night, those efforts were rewarded in a permanent way.
A special ceremony was held at halftime of the Pepperell-Northwest Whitfield game to officially dedicate the Dragons’ fieldhouse as the David M. Jones Fieldhouse.
Many former players contributed special messages that were played over the speakers during the ceremony, and a dedication was read by Pepperell High principal Jason Kouns, which told of the many year of service Jones has given, and continues to give, to the school and community.
Jones served as a teacher and coach at Pepperell for close to 30 years and is still a big part of the football program as director of football operations. He is a Pepperell High graduate and then went on to graduate from Berry College with a degree in education. He has served as a coach in football, along with other sports, at both the high school and middle school level.
“Thank you to everyone for the kinds words over the last few days,” Jones said in a post on social media following the dedication ceremony on Friday. “It is a great honor to have the PHS Fieldhouse named after me. I never expected such an honor but very much appreciate it. I am very fortunate to have grown up in Lindale and to have made a living at something that I love. Again, thank you to everyone. Go Dragons!”
Pepperell head coach and athletic director Rick Hurst said there is no one that deserves the honor more than Jones as he has been a constant for Dragon Athletics over the years.
“Last night was a very special night for Pepperell High School and the Lindale community,” said Hurst on Saturday. “I’ve had the pleasure of working side by side this man for the last seven and a half years. You will never meet someone more selfless and humble than David Jones. His love for PHS is second to none, and what I’ve learned from him will be with me the rest of my life. His service, loyalty and dedication was recognized last night as our field house was named in his honor. Coach, you will never know how much I cherish our friendship. I love you, Coach.”