It was Opening Day for the Pepperell Dragons on Wednesday afternoon as they hosted Rockmart to kick off the 2022 regular season, and the visiting Yellow Jackets got out of Lindale with a hard-fought 6-4 victory.
Pepperell (0-1) was led offensively by JP Kilgo with a hit and an RBI, and Kolby Davis added a hit and two runs scored. Hunter Godfrey also had a hit and a run scored.
Logan Lawrence pitched 3 2-3 innings of scoreless relief and struck out five while also adding a hit at the plate in the contest which was called after six innings due to darkness.
Rockmart's Trevor Caldwell had the big bat for his team with a two-run homer in the third inning and finished with two hits in the win. Hunter Atkins had three hits for the Jackets as well.
Jonathan Moore got the win on the mound for Rockmart after pitching three innings and allowing one run on four hits and striking out two. Nolan Clemons and Mason Phillips pitched in relief with Phillips getting the last six outs to earn the save.
The two teams will get together again on Friday when they battle at Rockmart starting at 5:45 p.m.
In other recent spring sports action:
SOCCER
Pepperell girls 3, Cass 3
The Lady Dragons fought to a draw on the road on Wednesday to put their record at 1-2-1 on the season.
Pepperell got two goals from Abigail Silver to lead the offense. June Miller added the other goal off a corner kick. Anna Kate Graham contributed one assist.
Defensively, Rolmi Ruano, Riley Allen, Arden Koch and Madison Poole had strong games for the Lady Dragons according to head coach Deana Spranza. Trista Ely and Morgan Langley split time at goalkeeper with Langley recording eight saves and Ely recording five saves.
"The girls played a great game and showed great improvement from last game," said Spranza.
Pepperell will be back on their home field on Tuesday when they host Model for a region matchup starting at 5 p.m.