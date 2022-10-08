Pepperell lit up its home stadium on Friday with several explosive plays, many coming from senior running back DJ Rogers, as the Dragons defeated Armuchee 45-7 on homecoming night in Lindale.
Rogers tallied 296 yards rushing on 10 carries with four touchdowns, those coming on runs of 58, 72, 32 and 90 yards to lead the Dragons (4-2, 2-0 Region 7-A Division I) to the lopsided victory over their Floyd County foe.
"The way he practiced this week set him up for how well he played tonight," said Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst of his senior playmaker. "I can't say enough about how much he has grown in the last year for us. He has grown up as a young man and really matured. He leads our team with his words and his actions. That's why you get in the coaching business is to try to help these kids become great young men.
"The offensive line did a great job opening holes for him tonight, and (DJ) did the rest. You give him just a small crease, and he can take it the distance. He's just an electric player and such a tough runner too."
Rogers didn't account for all the highlight-reel plays for Pepperell on Friday night, however, as Gage Owens also had a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown for the team's final score with 8:50 remaining in the fourth quarter to punctuate the huge night for the home team.
The Dragons led 21-0 at the half and quickly sent Armuchee (3-4, 1-2) into an even bigger hole as Rogers went 90 yards to the end zone for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.
A few minutes later Pepperell added another added yet another score as Owens caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Erik Jensen to make it 35-0 following Steven Villatoro's extra point.
They weren't done scoring in the third quarter, however as Landon Lockwood picked off a pass and returned it deep into Armuchee territory, setting up a 36-yard field goal by Villatoro with 1:14 remaining in the period. Along with the field goal, Villatoro went a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points.
Along with Rogers impressive statistical night, Jensen threw for 54 yards on 5-of-8 passing with one touchdown and one interception and ran for 26 more. Sam Ross also ran for 27 yards on five carries, caught three passes for 21 yards and completed a pass as well.
The Indians scored its lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter as they punctuated their most successful drive of the night with a five yard touchdown pass from Chandler Desanto to Jackson Coonley.
Desanto finished with 110 yards passing on 15-of-29 throws with a touchdown and two interceptions. Coonley added 40 yards on the ground and also hauled in five catches for 45 yards and the score. Hayden Phillips rushed for 56 yards on four carries, and Jacob Seagraves caught four passes for 27 yards.
Pepperell's defense came up with three total turnovers, coming on interceptions by Lockwood, Owens and Madoc Garcia. Hurst said he was very happy with how his defense played against an Indians' offensive unit that has put up a lot of points recently.
"I was really proud of our defense and how physical we were," said Hurst. "I'm really proud of the secondary. The interceptions were huge, and I feel like our secondary and linebackers did a good job of making it tough on the receivers to catch passes over the middle. We were concerned because (Armuchee) has moved the ball and put up some numbers. Their quarterback does a good jump running the offense, but we threw some different things at them tonight that gave them some trouble I believe. And just how physical we were made a difference."
The first half got the big night of explosive plays, defensive stops and forced turnovers started for Pepperell.
Rogers had three separate electric plays to account for the Dragons’ three first-half touchdowns as he went for a 58-yard run to the end zone in the first quarter, had a 72-yard TD run in the with 4:49 remaining in the second quarter and punctuated the half with a 32-yard scoring scamper with 29.8 seconds remaining before the break.
The Dragons’ defense came up big with a fourth-down stop in the first quarter as well as forcing a long field goal attempt that sailed wide a little later. Armuchee then missed a short field goal after driving inside the Pepperell 10 that would've cut the score to 7-3.
Following a successful fake punt by the Indians that resulted in a first down at the Pepperell 22 with Phillips running 50 yards on the play, the Dragons’ Owens intercepted an Indians’ pass and returned it near midfield to set up the final score of the first half.
Pepperell will make the short trip to Darlington next Friday for another big region matchup.
"We knew this could be a possibility when we looked at the schedule with us and Darlington both being unbeaten in the region when we played," said Hurst. "We haven't beaten them in a while, and I haven't beaten them since I've been here. We know it's going to be tough, and Coach (Tommy) Atha will have a great plan and a well-coached team. This is one of those games where we're going to play a ranked, undefeated team that we're probably not supposed to beat, but we're going to work as hard as we can to be ready and give them all they want next Friday."
Armuchee is off next week before hosting Darlington on Oct. 21.