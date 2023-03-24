Pepperell baseball bounced back in a big way on Thursday as the Dragons rolled to a 12-1 victory at region rival Coosa to even the 7-A Division I series at a game apiece.
After falling in the series opener by a 6-4 score on Tuesday, Pepperell (12-5, 7-1 6-A Division I) put together a huge offensive effort in Thursday's game, racking up 19 hits en route to the convincing win. After Coosa obtained a 1-0 lead in the first, the Dragons scored 12 unanswered with one in the second, four in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Leading the charge at the plate was Ayden Frazier who went a perfect 5-for-5 for Pepperell with two doubles and four RBIs. Layton Sanford had a big game as well with three hits, including two doubles, to go with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Hunter Godfrey added a pair of hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs, Blake Floyd went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and JP Kilgo had a double among two hits. Sam Ross contributed a pair of knocks and an RBI, and Kaleb Davis had a hit and an RBI. Gage Owens also drove in a run.
Ryan Ely picked up the win on the mound after tossing a complete game and allowing just one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Coosa (7-10, 4-4) saw Pacey Smith with a hit and an RBI offensively, and Trent Cantrell had a double and scored the Eagles' lone run. Ryan Smith had the only other hit.
Gavin East and CJ Wade both pitched for Coosa with East going the first three innings and Wade finishing off the last four.
The two teams wrapped up the series with the rubber game on Friday back at Pepperell. The Dragons will have a week off from region play as it hosts Haralson County for a non-region test on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Coosa opens another three-game region series on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. by welcoming county rival Armuchee.
In other prep sports action from Thursday:
BASEBALL
Armuchee 16, Chattooga 1
Armuchee finished off a three-game region sweep on Thursday with a lopsided road win at Chattooga.
Armuchee (9-8, 3-3 7-A Division I) scored nine runs over the first two innings to take control and closed out the game with four in the fifth before getting Chattooga out in the bottom half to force the mercy rule.
Blake Mathis had a pair of hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs and two runs scored while Luke Lively added a triple among two hits with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Armuchee bats. Blaine Ragland had two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Jaiden Bunch contributed a double among two hits with an RBI.
Skyler Thurston was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Chandler Desanto, Jack Rogers and Braxton Honea each had a hit and drove in two and Ethan Campbell chipped in with a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jackson Coonley also had a hit and scored two runs.
Campbell got the win on the mound after throwing a shortened complete game by going five innings and allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts.
Armuchee has another region series ahead next week as it travels to Coosa to open the three-game set on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Armuchee boys 1, Coosa 0
The Indians made the short trip across the county and earned a big region win on Thursday night.
Armuchee (5-4-1, 3-2 7-A Division I) scored the lone goal in the game in the second half as Leyton Brown sent one into the back of the net, and the Indians' defense made it hold up against the attacking pressure of the Eagles.
Goalkeeper Ryland Steen played all 80 minutes between the pipes to collect the clean sheet.
Armuchee is back home on Monday to host Pepperell at 7:30 p.m. in another region match. Coosa (5-3-1, 2-3) was on the road at Dade County on Friday and will host Trion on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the final game of the regular season.
TENNIS
Model boys 5, Rockmart 0
The Blue Devils remained undefeated and in the driver's seat in the region standings with a sweep of Rockmart on Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Model (10-0, 5-0 7-AA) won all three singles matches in two sets as Ethan Ellison (No. 1), Cooper Heard (No. 2) and Orgil Adams (No. 3) all picked up victories.
The doubles pairs also swept their matches in two sets with the No. 1 team of John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon and the No. 2 team of Luke Tanner and Daniel Veillon completing the team victory.
Model will take on Rome on Monday in a non-region test at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.