Wednesday's matchup between Pepperell and Armuchee was a pitcher's duel and a defensive battle for about six innings, but the Dragons' bats changed that in a hurry.
After leading 2-0 after six, Pepperell put together a gigantic inning at the plate with 12 runs in the seventh to pull away and eventually defeat the host Indians 14-2 to even the series at a game apiece.
JP Kilgo had the big bat in the middle of the lineup for Pepperell (18-7, 11-3 7-A Division I) with three hits in the contest, including a homer, to go with three RBIs. Kaleb Davis had two hits, including a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, and Ryan Ely added a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Layton Sanford contributed a double and scored a run, and Ayden Frazier, Hunter Godfrey and Sam Ross all contributed an RBI. Gage Owens also had a hit and scored a run.
Sanford earned the win on the mound by pitching six innings and allowing no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Owens pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks, and Ross got the final out for 1/3 of an inning.
Armuchee (14-11, 8-6) was limited to just four hits in the loss as Chandler Desanto had a hit and an RBI and Skyler Thurston was 2-for-3 with a walk. Blake Mathis had the only other hit, and Jackson Coonley and Jaiden Bunch each scored a run.
Jack Rogers pitched well but got a no decision after going five scoreless innings for the Indians and giving up just three hits while striking out four and walking one.
The two teams were scheduled to complete the series with the rubber game on Thursday at Pepperell. The Dragons will host Trion on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., and Armuchee hosts Dade County on Tuesday at 5 p.m. as each team opens the final region series of the year.