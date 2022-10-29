Pepperell put together some timely drives and had multiple huge defensive stops to win 20-7 at Dade County on Friday and clinch the No. 3 seed from the region for the upcoming Class A Division I State Playoffs.
The Dragons (5-4, 3-2 Region 7-A Division I) was dominant on the defensive side of the ball in the first half to build a 10-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Erik Jensen got his team on the scoreboard with a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Steven Villatoro added a 26-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half.
Early in the third quarter, Pepperell's DJ Rogers padded the lead with a 60-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0.
Dade County (5-4, 2-3) scored its only touchdown of the game late in the third on a run by Zeke Wheeler to make it 17-7, but Pepperell's defense clamped down from there to hold the host Wolverines scoreless in the final quarter-plus.
Villatoro added another field goal, this time from 29 yards away, to give Pepperell a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.
With the No. 3 spot wrapped up for the playoffs, the Dragons will look to close the regular season strong next Friday when they host Coosa.
Dade County is on the road at Armuchee next Friday as both teams could still claim the final playoff spot from the region with a win.