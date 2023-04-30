After a memorable run to a region title this season, the Pepperell Dragons had plans of making yet another memorable run deep into the state playoffs.
Commerce had different plans, however.
The No. 4 seed from Region 8-A Division I, who entered the postseason on a seven-game losing streak, certainly didn't play like a struggling team as the Tigers built early leads in both games of a doubleheader and added on late as well to earn 8-2 and 9-5 wins to sweep the Dragons and end their season on their home field.
"(Commerce) came through with hits in big moments, and we didn't," said Pepperell head coach Chad Brown. "We struggled and made mistakes, and they made it hurt. Game 1 got out of hand. We didn't play very clean defense. Then in Game 2 they put two on the board early and then put a stranglehold on it with three late. We fought all the way back in Game 2 to get within a run, and then they answered.
"It was just a tough day for us. We didn't do the little things you have to do to win. We tried to make big things happen, but we didn't do the little things right."
In Game 1, Commerce (13-19) scored three runs in the first two innings with the help of walks and some tough luck in the field defensively for the Dragons. The score remained 3-1 until the sixth when the Tigers put together a five-run frame to all but seal the game as they were able to come through with timely hits and benefited from a few errors by the Pepperell defense as well.
Three Commerce batters had multi-hit efforts in Game 1 led by Hampton Hutto who was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Cayden Lord added two hits and two RBIs, and Coy Argo was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Also contributing at the plate for the Tigers in Game 1 was Hudson Thomason with a hit and an RBI, Cohen Thomason with a hit and three runs scored and Braxton Morris with an RBI.
Jaxon Foster went the distance on the mound to earn the complete-game win as he pitched seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with five strikeouts.
JP Kilgo had a pair of hits in Game 1 for Pepperell, and Hunter Godfrey contributed a double. Blake Floyd added a hit and an RBI, and Ryan Ely also drove in a run.
The Dragons used four pitchers in the first game as Layton Sanford took the loss after tossing two innings and allowing three runs on two hits with two strikeouts and five walks. Cade Middleton came in and pitched three scoreless innings in relief as he gave up two hits and struck out six.
Cooper Middleton pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up five runs (all unearned) on four hits, and Will York finished out the contest with 1 1/3 innings as he gave up no runs on two hits with a strikeout and a walk.
Game 2 started with Commerce building a 2-0 lead in the first inning as they got back-to-back two-out, RBI-singles from Lord and Beau Neisler.
After Pepperell cut the deficit to one with a run in the top of the fourth, Commerce answered right back with a four-run rally in the bottom half of the inning to push the lead back to 6-1. (Commerce was the designated home team in Game 2.)
The Dragons showed signs of life with a four-run fifth to pull within one, but that was the final runs they were able to push across. Commerce added three insurance runs in the sixth and got Pepperell out in the seventh to seal the win and the sweep.
Coleson Smith had a pair of hits, including a two-run homer, for the Tigers in Game 2. Thomason, Hutto and Neisler all had two hits with Thomason scoring two runs, Hutto connecting for a double and Neisler driving in a run.
Argo added a hit and two RBIs, Morris had a double and an RBI, Lord contributed a hit and an RBI and JP Allen also drove in a run.
Lord got the win by pitching a complete game as he went seven innings and gave up five runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
Kaleb Davis had three of the Dragons' four hits in Game 2 from the leadoff spot and scored a run, and Sanford added a hit and scored a run. Godfrey and Gage Owens each contributed an RBI.
Pepperell used three pitchers in the night cap as Ryan Ely took the loss after going three frames and allowing four runs on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk. Cade Middleton pitched one inning and gave up two runs on four hits with two strikeouts, and Kilgo pitched the final two frames as he allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with five strikeouts, one walk and one hit-by-pitch.
Commerce now advances to the second round where it will meet King's Ridge Christian for a best-of-three series starting with a doubleheader on Thursday.
Pepperell's season comes to a sudden end. While it wasn't the ending the Dragons were hoping for, Brown said he is proud of what his team was able to accomplish this year.
"Going into the season we weren't really on anyone's radar to finish in the top of the region or even mentioned at the state level," said Brown. "So to win a region title with this group, I guess you could say we were a little ahead of schedule. It was good for these seniors to be able to say they were two-time region champs, and we had a lot of younger guys step up and play big for us. We've got to stay focused on the bigger goals ahead to build on this even though we weren't expecting to go out in the first round."
"I will add that I am proud of the way the community showed up for us today. I just wish we could've given them more of a show."