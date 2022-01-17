Pepperell took a long trip to Cook on Friday, and they didn't just go to participate. They went to compete.
The Dragons wrestled tough as they earned two wins at the Class AA Duals Prelims to punch their ticket to State Duals this coming Saturday at Bremen High. Pepperell, who finished as runner-up at Area 7-AA Duals the previous weekend, took on Westside-Augusta in their first match at Prelims on Friday and won in complete and dominant fashion by an 80-0 score.
They then finished off the doubleheader sweep by taking down top seed and host Cook by a 54-24 score.
"The guys had a lot of energy after a long drive to South Georgia," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. "It was great to see them come out and dominate two matches. We expect to go to State Duals every year so solidifying that today was major. We will return to practice this week and prepare for State Duals at Bremen on Saturday."
The Dragons had several wrestlers complete 2-0 efforts during Friday's action, including Cody Duck, Cory Moten, Kevin Hall, Jackson Lawrence, Devin Frost, Eric Jensen, Matthew Waddell, Waylon Miller, Jake Roberts, Parker Glenn and Cody Blackwell.
Pepperell will now prepare to take the trip to Bremen High on Saturday for Class AA State Duals where they will be seeded among the top eight teams that advanced. The opening round will start at 10 a.m.
Other local teams that competed at Dual Prelims at various sites around the state on Saturday included Model and Coosa in Class AA and Armuchee and Darlington in Class A. The Devils competed at Lamar County and defeated Elbert County in their opening match 45-34 before falling to Lamar County 53-24.
The Eagles dropped their opening match to Oglethorpe County before bouncing back to defeat Jeff Davis 39-37 in the consolation round.
Armuchee dropped a hard-fought match to Mt. Zion 42-40 in their opening match at Screven County, and Darlington lost to top seed and host Landmark Christian 51-23.